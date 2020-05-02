WeWork is done the next round of layoffs. And use the Zoom to do this

The phase of the WeWork – a company for the rental of office sharing is not good at all for the past year, when it was discovered a number of problems-financial, that led to the resignation of its co-founder and chief executive officer, Peter Neumman, and the withdrawal is at the back of the IPO of the company on the stock exchange. And the pandemic is on the COVID-19, and it definitely isn’t helping with the start-up, who knows, a new crop of officers last Thursday night, something that could continue in the coming months. The total number of exempt for this last cutting has not been reported to officials, said they are involved in the process.

In addition to the layoffs, this last Thursday, but the firm has cut 74 positions in San Francisco at the beginning of the week. The layoffs amounted to departments ranging from the management of the buildings and to the corporate functions, according to the San Francisco Business Times.

According to the website Business Insider, a number of departments are affected, the business operations, sales, and products, and design. And, by the way Love is non-stop (see the video below), the severance ocorrram by the middle of the video Zoom in and out.

Just like in the movie, which stars George Clooney and Anna Kendrick, the layoffs have been made from scripts that were followed by the officers of the department, when announcing cuts to their respective teams. In the following, according to the report of persons who have been made redundant, but that they spoke on condition of anonymously because of the confidentiality agreements – the leaders of these departments are routed to the employees of the department of Human Resources.

The courts in the sea

In addition to the US, WeWork is also planning cuts in Europe. And in the United Kingdom, it can be one of the first ones. The company has informed some of the officials in London last Thursday (30/4), which is the beginning of the consultation process of 45 days, as required by the labor law of the british. However, it is not yet clear what will be the most affected departments and how many employees will be affected.

The cuts, the most recent coming in the same wave of layoffs carried out through the WeWork in November of last year, when the IPO flopped, forcing the company to eliminate thousands of jobs. According to Business Insider, employees are laid off this week and have received the same compensation of those affected by the cuts in the previous four months of salary and benefits.

The office of the WeWork in the River, the COVID-19 has fallen as a bombshell to the company Credit. photo: divugação)

The current CEO, Sandeep Mathrani, has already had signaled to the staff in a meeting at the beginning of this month, it would adopt a process similar to the one that was done in November of last year. In addition to this, he would have said that this new wave of layoffs will only end at the end of may. “I want to do this only once, and to know that we have a company we can all move forward,” said Mathrani.

Software in the public interest, to WeWork, through a spokesperson, told Business Insider: “as long As the WeWork continues to implement its five-year strategic plan, we are realigning ourselves with certain roles and teams to reflect the priorities of the business.” The representative of the company refused to make any comments.

The offices should not be closed

In addition to the WeWork, a great deal of of its competitors, has been hit by a pandemic of a new coronavirus. Companies such as Convene, Diligent, and Knotel dismissed for a total of 435 employees. The collapse of the COVID-19 comes to paralyzing the real estate market and the shrinking demand for offices, which are empty and not generating revenue for the companies that run these businesses.

Recently, the management of WeWork were designed as public trust and confidence in the resisting of the pandemic. In a letter published in the march, to investors, to ensure that the firm has$ 4.4 billion in cash at the beginning of 2020, in an amount sufficient to carry out his plan by five years.

SoftBank, the largest investor in and driver of WeWork, dropped at the beginning of this month, with a planned procurement of US$ 3 billion of shares from the WeWork together with other investors and officials, including the ex-CEO Adam Neumann. The decision is also likely to mean that WeWork will not be able to get a line of credit of approximately$ 1.1 billion with the conglomerate’s japanese, because of the funding of the debt was conditional on the SoftBank completed its stock purchase plan.

The companies that have received investment from SoftBank slashed more than 3,300 workers in the year 2020 , with many of the layoffs taking place prior to the pandemic.

With a near-stoppage of the buildings administered by WeWork, for the sake of the COVID-19, at the beginning of April, the third-party provider of servicing of the company to cut off a part of their team, the cleaners, even though the buildings will remain open during the pandemic. It is not clear, however, is just how many of these contracted employees were laid off. Even so, all of the staff who carried the title of “member of the service to the community have been laid off.

The official web site of WeWork tells you that you have not closed any of its plants in the us due to the coronavirus. The page explains that, as many of its members are essential to the WeWork provides courier service between other core functions, they would be able to stay open. Even so, businesses that have an agreement with WeWork also had to pay for the rent of the space, even if they are in business is not essential, and you can’t really get into the facility.

