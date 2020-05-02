Why James Franco is taking part in the drama, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

James Franco has been involved in all the drama in between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. According to the The Blastthe legal team of the Johnny it plans to send a notice to the James in regard to the libel suit against the She.

The actor must be ordered after emerge at the images of the surveillance by entering into an elevator with Amber just a few hours after that, she and Johnny have a fight she is in. This is the clash reportedly left the Heard and with several bruises on his face and body. However, the Wife has said that she is “painted” on the wound to make it, “positive publicity”.

In addition to this, in the libel suit he filed in march, the star of the Pirates of the Caribbean he claimed that the allegations of abuse, Heard has been “conclusively contradicted by the two police officers, a litany of witnesses, neutral third-party, and 87 videos from the surveillance cameras to the newly obtained “

The recording took place just a day before we Heard to ask for a divorce from the Wife. In the documents she cited, “irreconcilable differences,” however, the accusations of child abuse would come later in the litigation process of divorce.