5 lessons that have made Scarlett Johansson one of the most well paid in the world

From blockbusters like “The Avengers”, a movie more of a cult as, “A Marriage Story, new york is at number 1 on the list of “Forbes” for the second year in a row

A poor journalist who is unprepared for a press conference, in which Scarlett Johansson it is a gift. The internet is filled with videos that answer sarcastic in the show for the reporters, who talk about their clothes, their body, their hair or their sex appeal on the screen.

The owner of a personality that is powerful in new york, for the second time in the last two years, the actress is the highest paid in the movie theater in the world. It had a turnover of 230 million u.s. dollars last year, just to work on the final film in the saga The avengersthis, ” he says by 2019, his fee was 35 million.

An eye on this successful track record, we’ve listed 5 possible reasons for a career of 35 years be at the top of the currently – in addition to his talent for acting, of course. See details below:

1. THE VERSATILITY IN THE PERFORMANCES

In 2019, the same year it reappeared in cinemas, such as the heroine Black Widow in the megaprodução The Avengers UltimateScarlett also went on to star in two other films, far more intimate. The first of these is the The Marriage In The Story, a full-length feature film that is produced by the Netflix it will be in the catalogue on the websites and tells the story of sore for a couple who are splitting up. Directed by Noah Baumbachit was very well received by the critics, and it should be a strong competitor at the time of the awards, which follow on in January. Already in production Well With The Real Worldwinner of the People’s Choice Award, portrays a young woman who lived in the time of nazi Germany. The young man is depicted with humor and a plot that was available. The interpretation of Scarlett, however, was followed by being praised for it.

2. TO BE POPULAR, BUT WITH CAVEATS

It is a fact that being in a franchise is the most profitable in the history of Hollywood – in the case of The avengers – did you have a lot to fill up your account with a bank in the show. However, however, she was able to make the right choices and hardly any of his movies, flopam at the box office. So much so that for the year 2020, she should be starring in his first feature-length film in super-hero on her own. The Black widow the moviehas generated great expectations in and around the audience, and it should be a litmus test to see if Scarlett is able to take us to the enough to movies within the genre. In any event, the value that you already own as an actress, contributes to the risk of sustaining an action movie on her own.

3. GET AWAY FROM THE STEREOTYPES

In a recent interview, Scarlett has already said that he sought to escape consciously from the papers in the sensual, often limited to the careers of actresses of a single type of character. The proof is that you got it’s the way that goes through different movie genres – from drama to science fiction to the comedy. Among the high-profile films of his career, in a variety of areas, that is, the fictional, futuristic Lucy (2014), the drama of the cult Her (2013) – all of which served only to lend his voice to an artificial intelligence engine – and the drama of the season On The Other (2008), in which she played Mary Boleyn, and the comedy Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008). In any of these movies, Scarlett Johansson plays the main parts of the characters they interpret.

4. WORKING WITH THE DIRECTORS OF WORLD-RENOWNED

The Sofia Coppola to Woody Allenpassing by Spike Jonze, Brian De Palma or Christopher Nolan… The career of Scarlett’s impressive in that it refers to the experience on the set with the directors and the writers are already doing that. Again, the choices are very well done for the career lead her versatility in roles, and visibility, even if it’s not the main character of the film. The only Woody Allen, it’s been three movies in a row – and that’s when the film makers were in full swing. It is impossible to tell which of these movies have impacted positively on his career.

5 OF THE PRIVACY AND THE GENERAL RIGHT

The personal life of the actress doesn’t usually attract more attention than his successes in his career – even though there is a lot of curiosity around it. Scarlett was already married two times, and then it is on to the third union, this time with the comedian of the north american Colin Jost. At the planet are very rare, and the actress used to do appearances for targeted enforcement when, and only when you are promoting your films. It also contributes to their popularity is the fact that it did not refuse to talk about controversial issues, such as the protection of the movement #MeToo, and, at the same time, say that you would like to run the sim again with Woody Allen, who is a personal friend. Even though it has received some criticism for comments made to the magazine Vanity Fair she said: “I do Not know the things that you and the others, it’s just that I have a very close proximity to Woody’s. He is my friend. But I don’t have the understanding of what my personal relationship with him.” That is, no one will be able to tell you that this is a successful well is not a result of his or her personality desires.

Even so, it is worth noting that, as the actress is the highest paid in the world, Scarlett Johansson will get $ 130 million, less than the highest paid actor on the list of Forbes. Dwayne Johnsonthe Rock, closed by 2018, with a 360-million greenbacks in the box. The proof of the equality of wages, is still far, far away, when it comes to figures are in millions.

