After Game of Thrones, Sophie Turner, is surprised, and makes a series of streaming the rookie · the News on TV

The actress Sophie Turner, a Sansa de Game of Thornes (2011-2019), are going to go back to work in a series. However, she has decided to surprise you and it’s going to take the risk in a streaming novice, the Quibi, it has not even been released. The service will be exclusive to mobile devices and its many attractions will be short episodes, about 10 minutes. The platform attracts the heavy-weights of the industry in hollywood.

Sophie is the star of the health care they need, while at the side of Corey Hawkins, The Walking Dead, 24 Hours: (The Legacy). She will, Jane, riding in an airplane that crashes into a snow-covered mountain, which is located at a remote location. Jane and Paul, Then, are the only survivors and they go to fight a battle in order to survive in the climate conditions and population.

Another century’s episode is an adaptation of the homonymous book written by Alex Morel, published in 2012. In the book, Jane is a teenage girl with suicidal tendencies who plans to take an overdose in the bathroom of the plane, but his plan is interrupted by an accident. Already, Paul is a snowboarder, which serves as the inspiration for Jane’s to continue to live.

In a statement, She explained why she has chosen to in this paper. “I’m hoping that Jane would have an impact on any person who is going through a time of trouble, and you need to find the strength to survive,” he said.

Another century’s episode is the first of a series of the actress is after the end-of-Game-of-Thrones. This year, two films have been released in the panned X-Men: the Phoenix is Black, and the long-independent, Heavy. The final season of the drama, far-fetched from the CHANNELS, She is competing in the daytime Emmy for best supporting actress.

The Quibi is scheduled for release in April of this year, the first in the United States. The roster of actors and actresses committed to the series, and the other programs on the streaming, the rookie is very impressive.

The list of contractors to account, with Tituss Burgess (reality cooking), Darren Criss (series), Chrissy Teigen (in reality tv), Kevin Hart (series), Idris Elba (reality-competition), Don Cheadle (the show), Anna Kendrick (the series), Naomi Watts (the show), Jennifer Lopez (reality tv), Tyra Banks (tv program), and Justin Bieber (reality music), among many others.

