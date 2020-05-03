Alexandra Daddario and Kate Upton compete for the same man, in the trailer for the series-The Layover

Soniya Jaiswal
Vertical Entertainment have released the first trailer for the series, “The Layover”, which featured Alexandra Daddario (“Baywatch”) and Kate Upton (“the Women on the Attack like the best of friends, who saw the enemy as they go to extremes vying for the same man.

Directed by actor William H. Macy (the series “Shameless”), who made his debut in the role in the “Dream Drift” (2014), the comedy follows two friends who decide to take a vacation after being laid-off and see, love at first sight for even the abdomen (Matt Barr, from the series “Sleepy Hollow”).

The roadmap is the double-by David Hornsby, and Lance Krall (from the series “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”), and the cast also includes Matt Jones (“serial Mom”), Rob Corddry (“The Hangover”), Kal Penn (series “a ” Designated Survivor”) and Molly Shannon (“serial Divorce”).

“The Layover” will be released on DirecTV on August 3, before it hits theaters the americans on the 1st of September. There is no sign of a debut for Brazil.

Marcel Plasse

Marcel Plasse is a journalist who was part of the generation in the history of the journal of the music Bizz, he published the first graphic novels that were released in Brazil, and has created a revised Set of the film, was critical of the Leaf, and Retrieved-and “valor Econômico” he wrote at the Close, signed columns, on the Superinteressante’s and DVD’s, News, has produced records and indie, is the creator and editor of the web site of the Popcorn, Modern

