Brad Pitt signs on to a petition to protect the indigenous people of the coronavirus

A number of artists have made it a point to sign the manifesto, created by world-renowned photographer Sebastião Salgado, to which the powers of the Legislature, the Judiciary and the Executive to intervene and to prevent an extermination of the indians, on account of the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

The progression of the Covid-as many as 19 in the regions occupied by the indians, especially in the Amazon region, it has attracted the attention of several organizations and the Federal Public Prosecutor’s office.

In addition to the big national names such as Chico Buarque, and even Gisele Bundchen, the international artists are taking part in this movement.

Richard Gere, Brad Pitt, Meryl Streep, Paul McCartney, Glenn Close, and Madonna have already signed this important petition, which, by the way, it should be made available to you online, through the site Avaaz, to the new members.

“The situation is very serious. The coronavirus arrived at the indigenous community, it will be a genocide, because they do not have the same antibodies that you have to the diseases of europe, to the white man. The responsibility of Brazil, it will be really great if this were to occur, and you will be taken to the international courts for failure to take a position in relation to the populations in distress, tried and convicted,” said Sebastião Salgado, on the subject, according to the web site of the Season’s Business.

“Fernando Meirelles and produced a short video featuring some of 20 pictures of the indians, in order to be used on social media. Gisele Bündchen will also be useful to pass on to your followers. We’re going to throw in a number of countries. I have high hopes that it would make your promo go viral, and that could lead to a real and serious cause for concern nationally,” he added to him.

Preta Gil she contracted the virus after singing at the wedding of Roberto Minelli, and sister, Gabriela Pugliesi.

Hollywood stars, athletes, and members of the royalty, they represent a very small number of the more than 1,000,000 cases of coronavirus recorded in any of the world up to that point. Given the speed with which new viruses spread, they are many of the famous who have become infected, including the Tom Hankswho was the first celebrity to show off their positive results in the tests, the king's son, Charles, in addition to the brazilian, Di Ferrero, Preta Gil, Dinho Ouro Preto, Leandro Lehart, Scott World, among others. The british prime minister david cameron, and Boris Johnson, it was the first world leader to get it.

The name coronavirus that has been quite pronounced in recent years. He was “baptized” in that way, because it has a structure in the shape of a crown. The virus that causes changes in spontaneous and random, so there is as yet no medication is good enough to fight the disease.

One of the deterrents to more effective counter-COVID-19, is to wash your hands thoroughly, including the back, underside of the nail, and forearm, and use the alcohol gel in the same place, right after the washing. The alcohol in the gel will form a protective layer, and the virus does not survive him, and therefore, it is unable to attach to the surface of the body. Thus, it is avoided to bring the virus to the mucous membranes.

The coronavirus had spread very rapidly in many parts of the world, in addition to a lot of people to be infected, there were a number of deaths. A pandemic (illness, epidemic wide-spread) has acted quickly in the world of the most famous too, being the names of well-known to all of us.

