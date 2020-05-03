Chris Evans reveals it will be participating in the series, the Falcon, and the Soldier Invernal

Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson they form a perfect duo that fans of the Marvel comics, didn’t know you had. But while his charm and charisma are more than enough to run a new series of Disney’s the+, the crowd won’t be able to hide the desire to see Chris Evans shine in participating as Steve Rogers/Captain America.

Evans, who has already some time ago he had made clear his desire to leave for a new adventure, outside of the franchise, it’s had its proper good-bye, in Upcoming Deadline moving the shield to an actor Anthony Mackie. The events of the The falcon and the Soldier in the Winter they will keep track of the characters through the events following the departure of Steve.

But what about the so-waiting to do? By the looks of it it’s good for the fans and don’t have a lot of hope. “No, probably not”answered Chris in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the launch of the Between the Knife and secret. For him, the return of the character would have to be very high.

The reluctance

“It was very hard to say good-bye, there were many ways in which the time period of the Marvel universe could have gone wrong and he was right. Once you have finished so well that they would be ashamed of myself [o Capitão América] not that it was something that we both feel that we need to reveal to you. So, for now, it seems that you are happy with the way it all ended”, he said.

The comments are very similar to those that the actor had already made the colleague of Scarlett Johansson on to the And about a reprise of his role: “You can never say never. I love the character. No it is not a definitive one, but it’s not a yes, easy to say.”

The light at the end of the tunnel, it would be a brief appearance of Him in the form of a website, as a lot of the action in the series promises to explore issues of identity, both for Sam, who now bears a great responsibility, as well as for Bucky, you still need to find their place in the world.

The falcon and the Soldier in the Winter release in 2021.

Grew up watching movies instead of playing in the street. Huge fan of going to the movies by myself. Reviews, and news on the world of entertainment.

