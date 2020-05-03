Chris Evans to create Instagram-and accept the challenge to benefit the Chris Pratt – Entertainment

Actor Chris Evans, known for his role as Captain America in the after world The Avengersfinally you have created an account on Instagram, and has already agreed to take part in a challenge for charity-proposed by Chris Pratt, Star-Lord, the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The challenge for the All-In is to raise money to buy food for those in need and are suffering from lack of food during a pandemic, the new coronavirus. For this reason, celebrity will offer a reward to a fan the lucky winner who will be drawn at random after that.

In the case of Evans, he has offered fans the chance to be able to chat and ask me anything you want to him part of the Avengers: Robert Downey Jr. “Iron Man, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, Chris Hemsworth, o Thor, and Mark ruffalo’s hairstyles, the Hulk, and Jeremy Renner, and the Eagle the Archer.

To keep up the challenge, he called for Sebastian Stan, the man of war in Winter, and Anthony Mackie, the Falcon.

The tree of mystery

Before I post the challenge, then, for the actor had posted a picture of a tree that has been labelled by fans as “the tree, the more tanned of the Instagram”. A short time after posting, he deleted the photo.

With a little over 14 hours since the post, the actor has already received more than 1.3 million followers in the account.