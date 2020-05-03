Chris Hemsworth tells how her family reacted when you take on the role of Thor

The reaction has been different than many of you can think of…

As it is now acting as a I in the movies Marvel comics, Chris Hemsworth he began to have his brand tied to the God of Thunder, the character of being one’s own interpretation of itself at different times. But it all started there in the first film, the hero, in 2010, the actor shared how his family reacted to the news that he is going to live I in the movie theaters.

Find out more about Me: – Thor: the Love and Make up for its production to a standstill – The director reveals the real reason why I “couldn’t” have a talk with the Groot – Mysterious character joins the cast of Thor: the Love and Make up for the

In an interview with the IN, Hemsworth spoke about his life as the God of Thunder on the big screen, and when you talk about your line-up as the Ithe actor said that his family and friends were surprised to see quite a lot, especially the way they saw it, Chris. He said:

“It was a bit shocking to my family and my friends, when they see me on the screen acting like someone is manly, heroic, and male domain to the other.”

Not to be interpretations of very dubious, he referred to the fact that it is scaled as a I her rough and tough so to speak, it was something that did not fit with his personality. It’s no coincidence that Chris Hemsworth it made the personality of his characters, including the Ifrom Ragnarok – I had a completely different direction than I expected. Other examples of this are his performances at the The Ghost Hunters and The rescuetheir characters have personalities that are so different from your vision.

The reaction of the family of the actor surprises you, too? Like Chris Hemsworth how to I? Tell it to the people, and the see also:

Source: Comic Book