Congratulations, Dwayne, Johnson, the 10 movies to be memorable of her career

Dwayne Johnsonalso known as The Rock a full 48 years of age on the Saturday (02). Born in California, the sun Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnsonknown for his roles in action movies such as “The Scorpion King” (2002) and “The Mummy returns” (2001)I opted to follow in the footsteps of his father at the beginning of his career. The football player, the wrestler, In the it was already a well-known and globally before we even get to the grocery store.

We have listed 10 films as a memorable of his career as an actor:

The Mummy returns (2001)

Rick and Evelyn O’connell are settled in London in 1935, where they raise the child. When a series of events that reveals itself to the body of Imhotep resurrected in the corner begins a desperate run to save the world from evil and rescue your son before it is too late.

Agent 86 (2008)

When the members of the infamous crime syndicate KAOS attack the control of the agency, espionage, american, and the Chief has to promote his analyst Maxwell Smart, agent in the field. Smart, along with his partner, a veteran, Agent 99, the mix of inexperience, enthusiasm and ineptitude to try to thwart the plans of Siegfried, head of KAOS, who want to take over the world.

Fast-Vendetta (2010)

After serving ten years in prison, Driver has as its goal to avenge the death of his brother, who was murdered in an assault on the evil plan. However, he is a veteran cop and a hit man for hire are willing to ruin their plans. Now, it’s only a matter of time to see who comes out alive in this game.

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Sean Anderson receives a cryptic code, and, with the help of his family and discovers that his grandfather has found a mysterious island in the Pacific ocean. Together, they decide to travel there, not knowing of the dangers that the island hides.

Fast & Furious 5, 6, 7, and 8

Ever since ex-cop Brian O’conner and Mia Torretto free-Dom from the prison, and they are traveling across the border to escape the authorities. In Rio de Janeiro, and they do one last job before he can earn his freedom is final and conclusive. By assembling your team of elite pilots, in the car, Brian and Dom know they must face up to the businessman, he wants to see them dead, before the federal agent on their trail to find them.

Earthquake: The San Andreas Fault (2015)

After an earthquake of great intensity to destroy, California, a helicopter pilot specialised in rescue to start on a difficult journey to find his daughter, and his ex-wife.

A Spy-and-a-Half (for 2016)

Prior to becoming an agent of the CIA, Bob, had suffered bullying at the time of the college. Already, the agency, in order to solve a case, top secret alpine facility, it employs the use of a one-time, popular in the days of the school, now an accountant.

Moana: the Sea of Adventure (2016)

A young man decides to sail across the Pacific Ocean, with the help of a demi-god (Dwayne Johnson) on a trip that could change their lives.

Jumanji-Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

Explore the vast and exciting world of Jumanji, with Dwayne Johnson, franchise, Fast and the Furious), Jack Black (School of Rock), Kevin Hart (An egg and a Half) and Karen Gillan (franchise, ‘ Guardians of the Galaxy) as they work together to defeat the mysterious game in which you have to stop, and then return to the real world. JUMANJI-WELCOME TO the JUNGLE also stars Nick Jonas ‘ band Jonas Brothers) and Bobby Cannavale (Male Ants).

Fast & Furious: Hobbs, & Shaw (2019)

Fast & Furious: Hobbs, & Shaw, shows the union, even then it is unlikely the enemy Luke Hobbs (Johnson), and Deckard Shaw (Statham). When the anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) – the genetically-enhanced -to take the control of a biological weapon is dangerous, that it could change humanity forever, the cop and the killer, they forget their differences and come together in action!!!