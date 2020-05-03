Costar sends an e-mail full of insults for the star of the Fast and the Furious

Recently, the star Dwayne Johnson (Fast and Furious) was 48 years of age.
In honor of your birthday, your friend and Kevin Hart, has released a message-very funny – full of name-calling in the tone of the comic.
Recommended content:
The website also confirms the return of Paul Walker in the new Fast and the Furious
Johnson and Hart have worked together in several films, most recently, as a Center of education, Jumanji-Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: the Next Phase. “Happy birthday to you, with your bald head attractive at all, no neck, and a foul-smelling, lifter of weights, drinker of tequila… Hope you all have a blessed day. PS.: Go get fucked,” he wrote to the actress sharing a photo of the two of them together on the set of Jumanji-Welcome to the Jungle. You can take a look at the post below this, at the end of the story. The Rock will be in the new Fast and Furious; here’s why
Sony has not yet officially announced a new sequel to Jumanji, but rumor has it that it is now in the development stage. If that happens, the film will bring back actors Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan, glenn hughes, and Jack Black. The most recent film, Jumanji: the Next Phase, now available on DVD and Blu-ray disc players.
See also:
Johnson and Hart have worked together in several films, most recently, as a Center of education, Jumanji-Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: the Next Phase.
“Happy birthday to you, with your bald head attractive at all, no neck, and a foul-smelling, lifter of weights, drinker of tequila… Hope you all have a blessed day. PS.: Go get fucked,” he wrote to the actress sharing a photo of the two of them together on the set of Jumanji-Welcome to the Jungle.
You can take a look at the post below this, at the end of the story.
The Rock will be in the new Fast and Furious; here’s why
Sony has not yet officially announced a new sequel to Jumanji, but rumor has it that it is now in the development stage. If that happens, the film will bring back actors Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan, glenn hughes, and Jack Black. The most recent film, Jumanji: the Next Phase, now available on DVD and Blu-ray disc players.
Sony has not yet officially announced a new sequel to Jumanji, but rumor has it that it is now in the development stage.
If that happens, the film will bring back actors Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan, glenn hughes, and Jack Black.
The most recent film, Jumanji: the Next Phase, now available on DVD and Blu-ray disc players.