Demi Lovato dispensation to make, very sensual, in a swimming pool

The singer-and-actress american Demi Lovato, breathed the beauty in social networking is the ultimate quarantine of the fans. 27-year-old, the darling of the pop, this is one of the artists most loved of young people.

On Saturday (2), the goddess of music and made a face of elegance, as one of its top wine, and went to the pool, in order to ward off the boredom of social isolation. The star also showed her face without any make-up, showing the beautiful of the nature.

Of course, there was also plenty of praise from followers.

“I see a woman that is incredibly beautiful without any make-up on,” said one internet user.

“I’m so jealous of your lovely skin,” joked a fan.

The disorder

Demi Lovato took part in a live, on YouTube, which was promoted by the actor Matthew Scott Montgomery, and said he had been suffering for a long period of time against his / her eating disorder after leaving the series, Sonny With a Chance (Sunny among the Stars, in Brazil, the production for the Disney Channel, which has been on air from 2009 to 2011.

The celebrity 27-year-old has dealt with the subject in a conversation, which was attended by Tiffany Thornton, Allisyn Ashley Arm, Doug, even removes, Sterling Knight, Audrey Whitby, Shayne Topp and Damien Haas, a former member of the cast of the show.

“I’ve been in hospital. Multiple times!”), she said, in a tone of good humor that resulted in laughter from her colleagues. “When I went to rehab for the first time, I think, that you are my biggest inspiration,” he said.

According to her, it was during the filming of Sunny among the Stars, that she was admitted to the hospital for the first time in a rehab for his “issues of physical and emotional”. “We used to have to deal with all the pressures of being a woman in the toilet. I’m very happy.”

She will also be remembered, as it was cold, the constant behind-the-scenes of the production, a symptom often seen in people with eating disorders.

“I’ve had an eating disorder, was under weight and was feeling the cold. All the people came to meet with me during my meal. I had a blanket on and my dressing room I was in with it all closed up, checking to 36 degrees [no ar condicionado].”

During these years, the celebrity, was seen going in and out of rehab. The final outcome of the Lovato he was in 2018, when she was taken to a hospital in Los Angeles because of a break in the home. In the same year she released the single ” she knows, in the words of the speech of the fact that it is not the most sophisticated.