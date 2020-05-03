Demi Lovato to premiere the lyric video for “I Love Me”

Demi Lovato has done, as opposed to most of them. Instead of releasing a lyric video for the first anda clip, it did just the opposite. The lyric video for his new single premiered this Tuesday (10/3). Watch:

The video, released last week, which is over 13 million views. “I Love Me” is a ma composition de Demi Lovato out with a team of collaborators, including singer Anne-Marie. The production is Alex, the Nice, Keith Sorrells and Warren “Oak” Felder.

The new album still has no release date.

