Dickinson: the New trailer for the series from Apple highlights the music of Hailee Steinfeld

Apple has released a collection of posters and the new trailer for “Dickinson”, a comedy series about the acclaimed poet of the 19th century, Emily Dickinson. The difference of this prior to the previous one is the pick of the soundtrack. The music used is the theme from the series, “Afterlife”, was sung by the performer of the title character, Hailee Steinfeld (“18”).

In the series, it is not a life of faithful, portraying the poet as a modern girl, who said these current, and has the mind of a young woman in the 21st century, even though you look like a woman from a couple of hundred years ago. In this acronym, the production evokes the “Marie Antoinette”.

Created by Alena Smith, a writer-producer of “the Affair”), the series is described as a look of comics in the world, the Dickinson, taking advantage of the constraints of society and gender, and the family from the perspective of a writer, a novice who doesn’t quite fit in their own time.

The production’s director, David Gordon Green, a Specialist in Crisis”), and the cast also includes Jane Krakowski (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), Toby Huss (“Halt and Catch Fire”), Anna Baryshnikov (daughter of the ballet dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov, and a view in Manchester by the seashore”), Ella Hunt (“Anna and the book of Revelation”), Gus Birney (“The Mist”), and Adrian Enscoe (“at The Edge of the Abyss”).

The series will be released at the launch of the platform in streaming on the Apple TV+ scheduled for nov 1 in the United States.