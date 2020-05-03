Doctor Stranger-In-The-Multiverse Madness | Benedict Cumberbatch & Elizabeth Olsen will be in the sequence as announced on the #SDCC2019

One of the major announcements from the panel Marvel comics in the #SDCC2019the second adventure in the soil of the Sorcerer Supreme, he won the title and official release date “Doctor Stranger-in-the-Style-of-Madness” hits theaters may 7, 2021.
Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Stephen Strange, and the show’s cast will also feature Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. Scott Derrickson, who directed the first film, the character, is also back.
It was published also in the official logo of the project. Check them out below:
After its debut at the USING in 2016, the Sorcerer Supreme, has done a small role in the “Thor: Ragnarok”from 2017, and it drew a lot of attention in the “The Avengers: Infinite War” launched in April of 2018. On the “Upcoming Deadline”, your feedback has been crucial in the defeat of the villain Thanos.
There is still no date for the start of production for “Doctor Strange, and the Style of Madness.”