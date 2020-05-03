Doctor Stranger-In-The-Multiverse Madness | Benedict Cumberbatch & Elizabeth Olsen will be in the sequence as announced on the #SDCC2019

One of the major announcements from the panel Marvel comics in the #SDCC2019the second adventure in the soil of the Sorcerer Supreme, he won the title and official release date “Doctor Stranger-in-the-Style-of-Madness” hits theaters may 7, 2021.

Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Stephen Strange, and the show’s cast will also feature Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. Scott Derrickson, who directed the first film, the character, is also back.

It was published also in the official logo of the project. Check them out below: