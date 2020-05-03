Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding will form a couple in the new movie and see

Recently, the actress, Emilia Clarke gave a good-bye to the series, and GOT, and its character is Daenerys Targaryen, and is now the star of a project is very different. It’s a romantic comedy “Last Christmas”in which you will make a romantic evening for two, with the actor Henry Golding.

Paul Feig is co-writing the screenplay for the iconic actress, Emma Thompson, and you have to run around to get all the filming would coincide with the christmas period last year. “I was determined to shoot the film in London before Christmas to spend, so I would be able to make use of all of the decorations and lights that we have in the city, of course“ she told him. The idea is an old one, and it served as a tribute to the capital of the united kingdom. “Finally, I was able to make a love letter to London, which I had always dreamed of“. Even though I was born in Michigan, in the United States, Feig is a anglófilo taken over, and the movie will be the backdrop to several of his points was outstanding. A sad fact is related to the production, it’s that the soundtrack was composed by the star of George Michael’s prior to his death, and that, unfortunately, he did not have the opportunity to see the project completed. A new song from the singer, to be played during the credits.

The plot

In the Emilia-interpret Kate’s, and as an employee of a retailer of goods, and christmas decorations, which operates year-round, and you don’t have a lot of love for the celebration. By chance, she meets Tom (Golding), who is visiting the site, and the attraction is immediate. From then on, a series of meetings, culminating in a romance novel. The film will also deal with the issues in a dramatic and involving the residents of the street, and it promises to have a little bit of tears. “Last Christmas” it hits theaters on November 7.

Grew up watching movies instead of playing in the street. Huge fan of going to the movies by myself. Reviews, and news on the world of entertainment.

