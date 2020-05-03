Emilia Clarke wants to get into the MCU, because it’s something utterly stupid and foolish”

With the huge success of the Game of Thrones at the end, the stars are concerned, without a doubt, you now have a lot of free time and are looking at other projects in the potential. Such as, for example, the USING.
Several ex-members of the cast of the epic series of fantasy HBOas a Kit Harington and Richard Maddentaking part in the The Universe, Cinematic, Marvel Comics, Emilia Clarkethe Mother of Dragons, and now he talked about joining the franchise from the comic-books-in-progress.
Recommended content:
The HYDRA needs to be saved in the final season of Agents of SHIELD
“I think that if I were to do so, then I would be giving a small laugh. I really want to do something absolutely stupid and silly as it is, you know, The Avengers or anything like that. Something I could laugh about it with my colleagues”. The description of the MCU films and The Avengers, as “silly” and “stupid” might not be a stellar one for the fan base. But, without a doubt, it can end up making a good account of themselves, and to placate the fans and, potentially mad at that comment.
“I think that if I were to do so, then I would be giving a small laugh. I really want to do something absolutely stupid and silly as it is, you know, The Avengers or anything like that. Something I could laugh about it with my colleagues”.
The description of the MCU films and The Avengers, as “silly” and “stupid” might not be a stellar one for the fan base. But, without a doubt, it can end up making a good account of themselves, and to placate the fans and, potentially mad at that comment.