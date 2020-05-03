For Kristen Bell, actress, supporting actor in a film called ‘The Boss’, his main work is his family – and More

Kristen Bell Photo By: Phil McCarten/Reuters)

The girl took a deep breath, he said, if the courage and moved closer to Kristen Bell. “My mother told me that you’re an actress,” she said, a little confused, looking down at the woman who gives voice to princess Anna in the animated success, “Frozen”. “Yes. My voice is familiar to you?” he said, ” Kristen. “No, it’s not. How do you make your voice seem like that of Anna?”.

Kristen talked to a girl for a couple of minutes before going back to her table in the coffee shop. “It happens every time. The kids just look at me confused, difficult to separate, in his mind, the human being’s livelihood.

In conjunction with the Idinz Menzel, Kristen starred in a film that has charmed audiences around the world, and it has reached 1.3 billion us dollars in 2013. Well not exactly her, but the sound of your voice. Kristen is not a movie star, but he did have a solid career in TELEVISION, first winning the affection of the fans of the series Veronica Mars, and from there to singing with Don Cheadle in “House of Lies”, the fifth season has been released this week. On the big screen, she has played roles in supporting roles as the girlfriend of Jason Segel in “Forgetting Sarah Marshall, or as a personal assistant to Melissa McCarthy’s, the intrepid CEO of the film The Boss (The Chief), now in theaters.

“I don’t need to talk to my agents all the time about my position in the community, the stakeholders, and I know clearly in my site, I’m a good actress and B-level,” said Kristen, honestly. “And I think that is quite accurate – it’s not too narcisístico, but without self-indulgence. I’m perfectly fine by placing me exactly in the middle.”

At the age of 35, she says her priorities have changed. Kristen is married to actor Dax Shepard (Parenthood), and they are the parents of two children, one three years of age and older. And to your daughter to give you a glorious combination of self-esteem and purpose in life.” It doesn’t get any more obsessed to get a job, or fearing that if you go out badly in a test. It is more convenient as it is to work it out.

He agreed to work on the The Boss, whose shooting began an 11-week after the birth of her second child – just because the family could accompany her on set in Atlanta, georgia. Being a mother is something that is so fundamental to his identity that it’s hard to imagine that one day, she wasn’t quite sure if he wanted children.

“I loved my life,” said the actress, who has been sitting in one of the cafes, the favorite in Los Feliz, just a few blocks away from his house. “Dax and I couldn’t travel. I had dogs to take care of it. I thought that with the pregnancy, I would be very much dependent on it. I really do appreciate my independence. I am a very brave woman. I don’t like it when people open doors for me.”

But the data analysis expressions (Dax Shepard, excited to be a father, and he suggested that conversassem with friends who have children to find out their opinion.

“All of them, even the most ill-tempered and they said that it was an experience not to be missed. And they were right. It’s part of the fun. Pregnancy is not so pleasant. I felt as if I had swallowed a trout alive.

Kristen laughed, and he noticed that there was a pregnant woman sitting next to her. “I’m so stupid, I’m touched. But this was a woman who is about to enter a new phase, and to find the love of your life. I know that, but I just can’t explain it to her.”

Having kids has also changed the relationship of Kristen with her own body. But they still are one of those people worried about too much to be healthy, to have lunch, she asked for a plate of lentils, waters, and organic eggs and when the waitress offered dessert, she declined, saying that it has done away with the sugar from your diet.

“When I look at my stomach, I can see that it is limp. Now the skin is all that is left is a whole in the belt. But I’m determined to keep up a healthy diet. Because when I see myself in the mirror, it is also a reminder that I did a good thing. A reminder that I have a superpower, and they (the kids) are walking around the house, for the sake of it”.

In The BossKristen plays the role of an unwed mother, a work desk, overwhelmed with work, a demanding boss (McCarthy’s) that, from the beginning, it does not give you the minimum value. And you are so concerned about having to make ends meet with the child, with the salary that you earn, you will always put yourself in the last place, when the character of McCarthy arrived on the scene, causing it to still use a training bra for breastfeeding and anything cute. In general, Kristen prefers to work in TELEVISION because so many programs are written in Los Angeles, and their schedule is full.

In addition to that, ” she said, “for me, film has always made me feel a sort of boot camp. This is awesome, do you swear that you will all be friends for ever, and for the most part, that’s not true. In the TV show, I think, seems to be more of an environment than the school. I like the deeper relationships”.

But the atmosphere is more family-friendly The Boss why Dax Shepard is an old friend of mine from MacCarthy and her husband, director Ben Falcone, and they first met when they attended the group improvisation and The Groundings.

Kristen stares at her wedding in the same way that she, and she said, reasonably. Their agents know what they don’t want to have lunch with them once a month. It doesn’t have any interest in developing your strategy. “Tell me, just what is available, and if it’s convincing we’re ready to talk about it.”

“Hollywood is a fun, cage-large. The project has to be looking out for you in the way you’re looking at it for it to become a reality, and I think that especially for the young actors to suffer for their desires to become relevant to them. And it is nothing but an illusion. Do you ever feel relevant. This shot is from a woman whose voice is on the soundtrack to the award-winning it four times, and it is repeated in millions of homes all over the world.

“Is this feeling ever going to go away, no matter what other work you are doing,” said Bell. “We have to come to terms with it and know that it is a demon we all have inside of us. When I worked in the movie, the feeling was of freedom.”/THE TRANSLATION OF MARIA DE MARTINO