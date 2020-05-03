Halle Berry puts the criticism in the video of her son, 6-years and years of wearing high heels

Actress Halle Berry , 53, have shared a home-made video in which her son was 6 years old, Maceo-Robert, he plays while making use of a boots, high-heeled mother.

Day 12 of the quarantine,” she wrote in the caption of the video, shared on her Instagram.

Some of the followers of John were ready to criticize the actress for letting the child wear the heels, and she decided to respond to those comments.

“Fun is good. Trying to survive right now,” he said to one of his followers. “He’s having a great time. Trying to come up with the very best that you can. The laughter helps a lot right now,” said the other. “We’re going to laugh, and have a bit of compassion.”

By the end of 2019 at the latest, the Berry has been involved in a controversy with the family, involving her ex-husband, Gabriel Aubry, 43, who has been married for five years. During the process of separation, which took place in 2011, the actress and model is disputed in the custody of the daughter, Nahla Ariela, and 11, but it wasn’t until the end of the 2019 bonds and the documents relating to the action you have come to the fore.

According to the website Radar Online, Berry has accused her ex-husband, of the racism, incest and child abuse before the court. according to the actress, he was in a relationship and incest for years with a member of your own family –to be identified in the process, which only came to an end when that person decided to put an end to the relationship. The former supermodel would have confessed in the story of the actress , which has affected their marriage.

“After the first six months of our relationship, our sex life has diminished and you have made love at least three times a year,” says the artist. While Aubry has been shown to be resistant to treatment of the couple, and John urged him to talk with a knowledgeable specialist. “It is not acknowledged or accepted responsibility for those problems. At the time, told me in a very demeaning to women.”

The actress also said that Aubry, refused to acknowledge the son of the two as mixed race. In addition to this, in an attempt to get custody of Nahla, and she has claimed that the model had a history of mental illness. Berry alleged that her ex-husband used to suffer from depression and social anxiety, but if you refuse to receive appropriate treatment.

At the time, Berry was ordered to pay Aubry to 14,400 euros per month), an amount equivalent today to$ 66.795 for the maintenance of the child. Both of them came to an amicable agreement over the custody of Nahla-only-in December of 2012.