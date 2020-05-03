Halsey, stirs up the fans with an intimate performance in Sao Paulo, Who

+



Halsey, in São Paulo (Photo: Donslens/Playback/Instagram)

Halseyone of the greatest singers of the current pop, delighted the audience in St. Paul on Friday night. The singer started the show on time at 21, with the music Though. After Hold Me Down and Eyes Closedshe talked to the fans. “How are you feeling? Are you tired?”.

“The last time I was here, I was not in for a good time. I was very, very sad. But it is the magic that is happening here in Brazil. When we all get together in a place like this? It does not matter what you are going through, it’s magical. And that magic has helped me to feel myself again,” she said, and that he was in São Paulo in June of last year. Anitta, until he met Halsey, behind-the-scenes of the show.

find out more

The show was packed, Halsey chose to be in a smaller house that came before. “Some of you are wondering why I wanted to do a show in a small place. It is very important for me to live and play in a place that I will be able to see you and your faces,” said she, before I ask you to turn on all the lights in the venue to see the best in people.

“When I first started playing and writing music, I don’t think I was prepared for all the questions, criticisms, and comments,” said Halsey. “Where do I go? Where are all the people who are actually going to like?” he told her about the concert more intimate. “I can promise you that I’m going to go back to Brazil as often as you can.”

Halsey, in São Paulo (Photo: Donslens/Playback/Instagram)

find out more

Before you sing Strangers, Halsey has asked for the fans of gay and lesbian people to raise their hands. “You are safe, you are valid, you are beautiful”. Halsey sang The New Americanhis first hit single that put them on the charts around the world.

Bad At Love (Mötley Crüe, With Walls Could Talk (Sorry, Drive and The Young God as part of the set list for the tour. “The last time I was here, I was like, I’ve said it to you…. But this time, I’m on it!!! Part of that is that this is the continuing love that you show me. For me, I was going through a bad time, because I wasn’t being myself, and you know,” he started it.

find out more

“I received a message asking me if I was okay. Will you let me make mistakes, and you expect me to grow up, and I would do the same for you,” she said, before being acclaimed by the public, and to be touched. “I am no longer embarrassed about (laughs),” joked Halsey, wiping away the tears. She closed the show with a With Methat, she says, was written during his stay in São Paulo for the past year, and Gasoline.

Halsey, in São Paulo (Photo: Donslens/Playback/Instagram)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.