J. K. Rowling donates to the R$ 6.8 million to help agencies during a pandemic

She is the author of the Harry Potter series reminded us on Saturday that the Battle for Tolerance, has completed 22 years of age, which made her think about the people who are fighting for the well-being of others in the midst of a pandemic of a new coronavirus

J. K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter saga, told in the Saturday, 2, at the Battle of Hogwarts he completed 22 years ago what did you think of the people who are fighting for the well-being of others in the midst of a pandemic of a new coronavirus. For this reason, she has decided to donate 1 million pounds (Us$ 6.8 million at the current exchange rate) for institutions operating within this scenario.

Before I announce the giveaway, the the writer has considered on the mention of fiction at the moment, so many people are dying by the covid-19.

“Today is the anniversary of the 22nd anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts, but I’ll be honest and say that it sounds inappropriate to talk about the deaths on-screen today. A lot of people are losing their loved ones in the real world,” he said on Twitter.

“And so, on this anniversary of a great victory for the witch, I’m thinking about the people who are out there doing their jobs to protect us and our way of life. I’ve got three of the important professionals in my immediate family, and, as well as all of the relatives, and I’m torn between pride and anxiety,” he continued.

The harry potter books said that is, as with any crisis, similar to the poorest and most vulnerable are reached, “and so, in honor of the Battle of Hogwarts, I will make a donation of £ 1m”.