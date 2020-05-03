Justin Bieber kills his longing for a family, with the click of your brother and father

To be in full quarantine, Justin Bieber, and overwhelming love in our hearts, to post a click, it was cute on her Instagram on Friday (1). In the picture, the pop singer appears alongside his brother Jaxon Bieber, for 10 years, and that of his father, Jeremy Bieber, 44.

The most unusual photo is that of the three of you are with clothes, so the shirt is white, pants, gravatinha butterfly-and-suspenders-pink.

“The Fam (family),” he wrote to the lady’s man, a canadian, by adding an emoji of a heart, and in the caption of the image, as to account for the social withdrawal, caused by the pandemic, the coronavirus, and he and his family are far away.

Serenity in quarantine.

Justin Bieber has released the album Changes in January of this year, I had a tour planned, however, as well as many other artists, has been overtaken by a pandemic of a new coronavirus, and the advice to keep the autoisolamento.

And with that, the canadian told me, during a live, with the participation of the radio, Sirius XM, Los Angeles, california, meditation, and prayer have been essential for him to maintain his mental health as he moves to the far more out-of-ehouse and his wife, Hailey, of Bieber’s.

The host of the radio recalled how the singer has previously spoken openly about the problems of depression and anxiety in the course of the last few years.

Hailey Bieber to celebrate the first new baby in the family

The mansion of Justin Bieber becomes the meme, and the fun’s followers

“Prayer and medication”, said Bieber. “What has helped me is that I have done many of the exercises. I still keep in shape and keep active. I also pray and meditate, that kind of thing,” he said, when asked about their activities and to keep them well.

“I write the songs, I listen to the music. The songs are very powerful and they can help you out when you are feeling down and discouraged. I have heard the new song from Travis Scott,” he said, citing The Scott’s collaboration on the song with Kid Cudi.

Justin also got to comment on their plans as soon as the quarantine to get to the end.

“I was thinking of going to some place warm, because we’re in Canada and it is cold. So I was thinking of the Bahamas or some other warm place,” she explained.