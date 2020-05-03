Katy Perry says she is practicing meditation and self-care attacks – 13/02/2020

Katy Perry has shared the advice that she herself uses in order to deal with the attacks on social media.

“I believe in therapy and I believe in meditation, I believe in self-care, I believe, in the relaxation of my time,” said the singer, during the launch event of the new season of American Idol.

Perry, who is now a member of the jury a veteran in the reality of music, he explained that it is necessary to have some time for yourself and to build your self-confidence.

“If someone tells you that you’re a bitch and fat and ugly’ and this affects you, you will feel this way about yourself? Then it gets to the bottom of it,” he advises.

In addition to this, Perry has revealed that it is essential to have a support network. “To build a network of people who are advocates of the devil, and also the support of” guides.