Katy Perry shares picture of her pooch with a possible release date for the release of the music video for “Small Talk”

As long as fans are waiting eagerly for the music video to the official in the “Small Talk”, Katy Perry has decided to celebrate the International Day of the Dog, and throw a little wood on the fire of anticipation for her new music video.

In social networks, Katy Perry has shared a picture of the side of a Nugget, for your little dog to pet, and even hinted that the video for “Small Talk” will be released on this Friday (the 30th).

“Just a little bit of ‘Small Talk’ on the International Day of the Dog, Miss Nugget, Perry. Hope to see you at the Net-Ball, which we brincaremos to pick up [a bola]on Friday , the 30th of August,” wrote Perry.

Previously, in order to publicize the release of “Small Talk”, and the follow-up to “Never Really Over”, Katy Perry was published on an exclusive basis, to it, on the video side of the music.