Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are back together Today

Once you have started to circulate rumours about the alleged re-engagement, a source confirms to the speaker: Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are given a new chance at love.

“Kendall had always liked Ben. They are dating and they seem happy for the time being. They both had a lot of time to get to know each other,” said a source to People magazine.

However, your friends don’t have high hopes that the relationship will last forever. “As soon as they are too busy with their careers, the relationship breaks down. But, so far, everything is great,” he said.

