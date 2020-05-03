Kristen Bell revealed that an executive told her she wasn’t pretty enough to be a Hollywood star – Monet

+



Kristen Bell (Photo: Getty Images)

Actress Kristen Bell has revealed that an executive in Hollywood, he said to her, she is still at the beginning of his career, and that she wasn’t pretty enough to be a movie star. Today, the 39-year-old has been responsible for the voice of princess Anna in ‘Frozen’ has taken the experience and lived through it, in an interview with Vanity Fair magazine. Watch the video of the interview at the end of the text.

“I seem to remember from the very beginning… and I had to return for a test of, ‘well, you’re not cute enough to live with a beautiful girl, but you it’s strange enough that in order to interpret the girl’s strange’,” said the star of shows such as ‘Veronica Mars’ and ‘The Good Place’.

Anna (Kristen Bell) and Olaf (Josh Gad) in a “Frozen” (Photo: playback)

However, the Bell gave a positive assessment of the film industry over the past few years. She says that the big studios and directors are much more open to the possibility of a less limited by the charging of the aesthetic.

“The script now has a new dimension, that there is no study that need to be taken in by a kind person. And that opens up so many opportunities for it to be interpreted by anyone,” he said.

Actor Dax Shepard and his wife, actress Kristen Bell (Photo: Instagram)

Married since 2013, with the actor Dax Shepard, Bell’s, recently spoke on her account on Instagram, as she, her husband and their two young daughters are coping with social isolation due to a pandemic of a coronavirus. She admitted that she had not been an easy one.

“We’re almost over but can’t find,” joked the actress. Then the husband said “We are turning over well with the kids and chatting with our friends. Times are tough for mothers and fathers”. Watch the video of the interview with the actress on the Vanity Fair magazine:

Actress Kristen Bell, with their two children (Photo: Instagram)

