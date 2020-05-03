Lady Gaga has had a “terrible experience” when he lost his virginity to

“I have always had safe sex, I always ask the guy to be tested and to use protection, that’s my rule. If you don’t, you’re playing Russian roulette,” said Lady Gaga.

In addition to this, in an interview with the magazine Grazia, the Lady Gaga has stated that it did not enjoy the sex at the age of 22.

“It was a relationship that I felt free to trust and love,” she told the star.

In the same conversation, very eye-opening, and Lady Gaga also commented on how she feels about sex with you. For her, it is about love.

“Sex is the ultimate expression of vulnerability and for me it’s important to be in a relationship to be appropriate. So, sex is a source of love and nothing more,” concluded the singer.

