Manaus, asks for the help of the Greta Thunberg

At the heart of the Amazon, Manaus has suffered little in the epidemic, the covid-19, and the sum is already more than half a billion deaths. The total number of deaths in April was double that recorded in the same month of the previous year, and it was necessary to resort to mass graves.

Before the tragedy, the mayor of the city, Arthur’s Nephew, has released a call for Greta Thunberg:

“I’m the mayor of Manaus, the largest city in the state of Amazonas and the largest city in the Amazon region of brazil. I’m here to ask for help. We need to save the lives of the protectors of the forest against the covid-19. We are facing a disaster, on the brink of barbarism.”

In this instance, the Swedish, answered shortly thereafter, also via Twitter, saying that the situation was totally unacceptable and alarming and that there can be no climate justice without rights for indigenous peoples.

In addition to fighting for the environment, and in the last week, But Thunberg was announced that a donation of a prize of 100 thousand us dollars to Unicef to help in the fight against the pandemic.

In addition to the covid-19, the brazilian city was also in the throes of a mutiny in the prison of the Puraquequara this week. According to the authorities of the prison, the rebellion originated in the 17 wounded, and it was no more than a smoke screen to cover an escape attempt.