“Manic”, the New album from Halsey, this is the first release from the year 2020 to receive certified platinum in the us

Haven’t even finished the second month of the year, but that Halsey already has a lot to celebrate in the year 2020. His new album, “Manic”, to be released on the 17th of January, and it’s one of the great successes of the year in the United States.

And it is in the “Manic” is the first certified platinum album was released in the year 2020 in the United States, which is equivalent to one million units have been sold in the country, up stream. The information is of its own recording industry association of america, which will also update the numbers for the total sales of the disc to Halsey in the around the world.

According to the recording industry association of america, the “Manic” has already reached the milestone of 3 million units and cash equivalents sold overseas. Only in the streams, and the drive to Halsey now has more than 5.5 billion dollars in play.

These impressive numbers are in the “Manic” were made by Halsey in his social network: “Thank you for making the ‘Manic’ is the first release from the year 2020 to be certified platinum by the recording industry association of america.”