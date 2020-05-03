Marvel is going to kill the hero in ‘ Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and see who you can be

The director of the Marvel comics, James Gunn confirmed it on the social networks that you want to kill a major character in the Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3. As a result, the fans began to make their bets.
The latest death in a series of films that was Yondu, who was not a member of the team. So, the fans of Marvel comics have come to expect a shocking death in the MCU, the universe of film from the Marvel universe.
Many of the points that need to be taken in account. Death can be a way to get an actor that you don't see a future in the MCU, the universe of film from the Marvel comics, or a character that you've already given everything I had for the franchise. Another important factor is the fact that James Gunn can do this by simply surprise. It is interesting to note that Marvel has a Guardians of the Galaxy-4 of plan. In this way, the head of the MCU, you have the space to do pretty much whatever you want with it. With that in mind, check out the action on the watch Movie Guardians of the Galaxy 3.
The Lord of the Stars, is the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy. The character of Chris Pratt, will only be killed if the actor wants to leave the MCU, or Marvel comics, you want to end up with a group – none of it seems to be at the moment. Thus, many of the stories, even the Lord of the Stars, that is, a candidate with little chance of dying. This is another character that is crucial to the Guardians of the Galaxy. The heroine Zoe Saldana is back in the MCU, with a release in 2013, after being killed in the Avengers during the Infinity of the father, Thanos. With this, it is hard to imagine that in the Marvel universe to do all that just to kill Gamora in the new one. Further, a candidate with little chance. Groot has won fans with its various versions – especially for the Baby Groot. As for now, having died and resurrected in the ' Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 1, and the hero must continue to be the mascot of the group, with the voice of Vin Diesel for that matter. Thus, there is little chance of Groot dying. The nebula would be a compelling choice. The heroine had an arc of the transformation, appearing as the villain in the first one. It would be the closure of a story one of death and sacrifice, for example. But, Marvel has already proved that he loves Karen Gillan in the role. Thus, the Nebula, another daughter of Thanos, to continue to live in the MCU. It's more of a character in the Guardians of the Galaxy, 3 with a small chance of dying.
Drax the Destroyer is one of the favorite to-die – the reasons are not lacking. First, Drax was able to see the death of Thanos, who was responsible for ending a life. Thus, the hero was to die in peace. The other reason is that Dave Bautista is. The actor has shot to the front with the Marvel comics, when James Gunn was dismissed from the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 (which is the film-maker, after which he was re-engaged), and it came to negotiating with the AD. Thus, it is a strong contender of the world. The Mantis, a character from Pom Klementieff, it's more of a candidate with a strong. The heroine could be the highlight since it was first introduced in ' Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2. In addition to this, shortly, he participated in the Avengers: Infinite War, and Avengers: Ultimate. Without a connection to the public, and the Mantis could be such a death is easy as well as a way to "re-activate" Drax in the MCU, given that the two have established a connection. The Rocket is expected to die in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3. The character of the one who has never experienced a death in the Avengers: Infinite War, or in a movie. Also, James Gunn has admitted that the Rocket would have "a huge role" in the film. It is even stated that the character would get a love interest, Lylla – you could meet Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga is once again in the movie, because the actress is a favorite to double up the character. With this, the long-range Rocket, which it follows in a constant state of evolution in the MCU, and it drew a lot of attention on the Upcoming Deadline, it could be a farewell to the tragic. At the moment, ' Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 it is not expected to debut in the Marvel universe.
Drax the Destroyer is one of the favorite to-die – the reasons are not lacking. First, Drax was able to see the death of Thanos, who was responsible for ending a life. Thus, the hero was to die in peace.
The other reason is that Dave Bautista is. The actor has shot to the front with the Marvel comics, when James Gunn was dismissed from the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 (which is the film-maker, after which he was re-engaged), and it came to negotiating with the AD. Thus, it is a strong contender of the world.
The Mantis, a character from Pom Klementieff, it’s more of a candidate with a strong. The heroine could be the highlight since it was first introduced in ‘ Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2.
In addition to this, shortly, he participated in the Avengers: Infinite War, and Avengers: Ultimate. Without a connection to the public, and the Mantis could be such a death is easy as well as a way to “re-activate” Drax in the MCU, given that the two have established a connection.
The Rocket is expected to die in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3. The character of the one who has never experienced a death in the Avengers: Infinite War, or in a movie.
Also, James Gunn has admitted that the Rocket would have “a huge role” in the film. It is even stated that the character would get a love interest, Lylla – you could meet Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga is once again in the movie, because the actress is a favorite to double up the character.
With this, the long-range Rocket, which it follows in a constant state of evolution in the MCU, and it drew a lot of attention on the Upcoming Deadline, it could be a farewell to the tragic.
At the moment, ‘ Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 it is not expected to debut in the Marvel universe.