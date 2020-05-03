Mr. Weinstein said that Jennifer Aniston was supposed to be dead

Harvey Weinstein is one of the biggest producers in Hollywood to be accused of sex crimes up to this date.

Harvey Weinstein wanted the death of the actress, Jennifer Aniston, and in the fall of 2017, according to an e-mail address that has been reviewed in the court prior to the judgment of the director, who was sentenced for multiple sex crimes, and was shared recently by the magazine Variety.

In October 2017, the National Enquirer has said that they would be sharing with a complaint from the actress accused the director of sexual abuse during the recording of the movie Off-Course. The reporters tried to get in touch with a representative from the Career, Sallie as well as.

In an exchange of e-mails after learning of the alleged complaint, the director, wanted in the death of the actress: “Jen Aniston was supposed to be dead,” reads the e-mail address. The allegations in the newspaper are not true, according to a rep for Aniston. “The claims in the National Enquirer is not true. She has not been harassed or assaulted by a Means, ” said a representative for Aniston, Stephen Huvane, to a Variety. The stunning actress has admitted it, the producer was some inappropriate behavior but he has never been harassed for a Career.

Harvey Weinstein, one of the biggest producers in Hollywood to be accused of sex crimes up to this date, you risk a 25-year prison sentence.