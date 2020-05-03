Paradise City: the Trailer for the series shows Cameron Boyce as charlie, in his final role

The writer of the rock, Sumerian Records, have released the first teaser trailer for the series, “Paradise City”, the final work of the late actor Cameron Boyce (“the Descendants”).

The series, which is derived from the movie “the American People” (2017), and has been created by the filmmaker’s long, Ash Avildsen. A play the role of a musician named Simon, who is the leader of a rock band on the rise.

“Do you think that devil worship is real in Hollywood films, such as black magic, and all of these things, the question of the character of A in the new. “Oh, I definitely think that there are good and evil spirits, and black magic is very real,” responds to the character of Perrey Reeves (“Entourage”).

The cast will also include other members of the band “the Offspring”, Booboo Stewart, in addition to that of Andy Biersack (lead character of the American People”), Rhys Coiro (other than for “Entourage”), Bella Thorne (“Famous in Love”), Fairuza Balk (“the Young Witch”), Drea de Matteo, and Mark Boone Junior (both in a “sons of Anarchy”).

With eight episodes of the series that was recorded a few months before the tragic death of Boyce, who had passed away during a crisis epileptic, in July, at just 20 years of age and older.

In the video, he announces his debut for the year 2020, but there is still no definite date.