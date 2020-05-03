Quiz: Which singer are you in quarantine?

Okay, hanging out in the quarantine for my own good? Come and have fun with the quiz in the Most and find out which singer you would be in quarantine. Are you a busy, more quiet, likes to be glamorous, or is very shy, but when you open it, the booming voice of the world?! Answer the following questions to find out!

The artists in quarantine.

One of the key recommendations of the health authorities to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus is in the quarantine.

Ivete Sangalo

Ivete Sangalo is in line with the recommendations and is taking advantage of the moment, from the social to the care of the skin. One of these days, the singer has shared on his account in Instagram a photo where it appears by making a mask out of clay.

“Take the rest of it and it goes away, it is a show,” she wrote in the caption.

In addition, on the last day of the 25th, the singer gave a live debut of the Home, new lives, and home to the TV world, and the Globoplay. Members encouraged donations to projects that focused on the battle for the new coronavirus, and with this action came a little more than$ 400 billion, by application, PicPay, in the two and a half hours of the broadcast.

Live: Ivete Sangalo to collect more than$ 400 billion

Anitta

At the beginning of April, Anitta, said that the goal of the food:

“What do I do all day?” How, just how, the whole day’s eating. (…) Before, when I was doing those lives, I would wake up, malhava, then I was going to do with the food, there was a a in the afternoon, because he had done this a bunch of other things. (…) The fact that I didn’t do anything, it is making me more comfortable with than do nothing at all. I’m going to re-do things,” he said.

On November 14, the artist will make his debut on the program, Anitta Inside the House, on the Multishow channel.

With its home-like setting, on account of a period of social isolation, it should only show, yet again, all the versatility that you have in this project.

In addition to singing, dancing, and showing all its characteristic charisma, Anitta is to receive, by means of a video call, several guests go to a special attraction.

In the house, Anitta is going to spearhead a new program at the post-mortem takes place

I Mendes

If it is to stay at home and don’t have a show with an audience, I have fun, even it’s with your family at this time of the years. At the end of the month in march, the singer was in a duo with Simone, if you had a lot of fun in the company of her husband, Vincent, and their children, Giovanni, 7 years old, and Mr, set of 4, ad-libbing one night in the guest room. The men, all of esbaldaram, and had a good time with the people of the country.

Very exciting, the younger sister of Simone Mendes has left the atmosphere in the half-light, and wore a portable amplifier for the release of the sound, and to bring everyone to the dance floor. And was thrilled when her husband got in on the fun.

“Look, the dance, papa!”, had a lot of fun-if you.

I ‘mount’ the club for dancing with your children, and your husband

Lady Gaga

With a world-wide pandemic, on the 18th of April, an event mega-cool, it just happened. Lady Gaga has been the curator of the festival, One World: Together, At Home in A World: to put Together in-House, in free translation), carried out in partnership with an NGO (non-Governmental Organisation) the Global Citizen, who, since 2011, to advocate for an end to global poverty by the year 2030. The purpose was to raise funds to fight the new coronavirus that causes the disease, Covid-19, which has put the world on alert and in a state of social isolation where it is possible, by following the advice of the world health organization (World Health Organization).

As a result, the event angario to US$ 127.9 million (Us$ 670 million).

Lady Gaga is live, Paul McCartney and other famous