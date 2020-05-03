Ryan Reynolds is back to compare with a “Free Guy” with a “Back To the Future”

Free Guy: Taking Control,” is Ryan Reynolds ‘ character, non-playable, and that creates a consciousness and realizes that he is in the game. For Reynolds, the film is a “Back To the Future ” for the generations”. In a new interview, the actor went back to compare it with a “Free Guy” with a “Back To the Future”.

“I was just trying to make something that looked like what I felt when I watched ‘Back To the Future’ for the first time. I wanted to make something that looks like you’re entering a world of make-a-wish and the possibilities for the future – a world that is kind of funny, but the stakes and the heart of the real,” he said in a recent interview with TotalFilm.

I love this cover of #FreeGuy rt @totalfilm. This is my favorite movie of all time, which I did. Just a bundle of absolute joy. #JodieComer,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Directed by Shawn Levy, the film tells the story of Guy, a game-player, who comes to realize that his life is a part of the game. From then on, he begins to act like a hero while trying to save the game for Free in the City to be shut down by its developers.

Prior to that, he had said that he liked to be the “Free Guy”, which “Deadpool”. “‘A Free Guy’ was a script that we loved, it had comedy, it had action. We really wanted to bring the world Back To the Future ” to the current generation,” he said.

The magazine has also released three new images for the feature, it shows the character of Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Taika Watiti, and Joe Keery. Recently, Reynolds has also shown a clip from unheard of for the long one, that shows the character drinking coffee in the morning to the sound of the “Fantasy” of Mariah Carey.

The movie had the release pushed back to December 11th.

