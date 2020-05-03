Scarlett Johansson reminds us of the marriage of Ryan Reynolds, he explains why it didn’t work out, and go back to it in the comments on the character of transgender: “I feel terrible”

Time to move the box and think of the once upon a time. Scarlett Johansson is beautiful, showing the latest cover of Vanity Fair magazine. The contents of the publication, the actress gave a strong opinion on some phases of his life. In the interview, she recalled how she felt in the marriage to Ryan Reynolds. In addition to that, she was back in the acids, after having been the target of criticism when rock climbing in order to live a character, trans.

For those who don’t remember, Johansson and Reynolds were married between the years of 2008 and 2011. In the case of the musa, which at that time, she had no idea what he was really doing. “For the first time since I got married, I was 23 years old. I really didn’t have a good grasp on the wedding. Maybe I’ve romanticised it in some way, I think.”, she told herself.

Today, however, things have changed — in large part for their maturity and experiences. “I feel like I’m in a place in my life where I’m more likely to make choices that are the most active. I’m much more of this, I think, than I was before.”as well, ” says the actress.

Even though you have a better notion of marriage, Scarlett is still dreaming about such a life, a family. “The idea of building a family, making a family and having this job, and I like that idea. I don’t think that would be awesome. I’ve always wanted to do this. I have also sought to do this in a marriage with the father of my daughter [Romain Dauriac]. Only it just wasn’t the right person for you. But I do like the ideahe said.

Also in the chat, or on our frontier, reminded of when it’s received a number of criticisms have argued that it could not give life to the characters concerned, after having rejected a role in the film “Rub & Tug” – also because of complaints from the public. Today, after a lot of thinking, Scarlett acknowledges that “dealt poorly with the situationShe even shows a new point of view.

“That was not responsive to my initial reaction to it. I wasn’t fully aware of how the trans community feel about the acting of these three actors and how they felt in general about the actors in the cis-gender interpreting for trans individuals”he said.

Here, the character refers to the actors Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto and Felicity Huffman, who have had roles in the trans. In 2018, after the uprising, with its line-up for his role in “Rub & Tug”, she countered the complaints by saying people were complaining about the trio, as they had already done it. But it’s the dialogue and the time to have a greater awareness of this issue.

“I wasn’t aware of this issue, I was ignorant on the subject. So, I’ve learned a lot through this process. I thought the wrong thing… it would have Been a difficult time for him. It was like a whirlwind. I felt horrible about it. You feel that you are kinda out of tune on something that isn’t a good thing,”he added.

Once you have caused a whole brouhaha a few months ago, the actress came back to play in the matter and it has caused some controversy. In an interview with the magazine, as If, in July, Ap said that art should be immune to the ” politically correct”. At the time of publication, the heroin said he believed that there should be a allowed to interpret that any other person, in any tree, or any other animal, because that’s my job, and the requirements of my job”.

However, it was considered to be waters of the past, right?