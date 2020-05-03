Sophie Turner shines bright, before the game, the NFL in London, 06/10/2019

The actress, Sophie Turner, the eternal Quick of the GOT (Game of Thrones), walked in to his royalty, by the pitch of the stadium, Tottenhan, in the united kingdom. The national football league, was in London today for a long-awaited game.

“We bend the knee!”, or, “We must have bowed, (in free translation), he wrote on the team’s Chicago Bears jerseys to share a photo of Turner on Twitter.

With a smile on her face she ran across the lawn, holding a football, with a helmet on its own in the sport, and by wearing the jersey of the Chicago Bears, they now face the Oakland Raiders.

The game starts at 14h (gmt) Tottenham Hotspur Sadium, due to having the capacity to 62 million people and with dressing room, very similar to the ones found in the United States.

For the first time came to post a video showing the transformation that the stadium has undergone to get to the start of the NFL draft.

From ⚽ to 🏈! Take a look at the incredible transformation at Tottenham Hotspur’s Stadium as the @NFL lands in N17. #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/64tQyCcBDg — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 4, 2019