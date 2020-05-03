The actors of the soap opera in the world chatting live with fans before the premiere

A Good Outcome this is a new series The globe to get to the Uk. Released on the 4th of may at 20: 30, but before that, the cast members will chat with fans live from the Facebook of the Globe to the Uk. The #LiveBomSucesso at 19: 30 with the main characters Antonio Fagundes, Romulus Star, Grazi Massafera and David Is A Junior.

The actors will introduce the audience to the main characters in the hour before the premiere of the first episode of the A Good Outcome in the Uk. In addition to this, the cast members will explain to you what it is, a novel written by Rosane Svartman and Paulo Halm.

You are on the go! The target will join Paloma and Alberto’s, and they’re going to build a friendship capable of giving a whole new meaning to the lives of both of them. – Day 4-premiere, ‘a Good outcome’ at 20: 30.#VemAíGlobo #BomSucesso Published by Globe Uk on Monday, April 20th, 2020

In Brazil, The A Good Outcome it was a “highly successful”, proving that the partnership between Rosane and Paul has always been a good audience. Both of them are the authors of the Entirely Too Much (2015), who have won the Trophy in the Press ” for the best novel, and it was the right one the spin-off. The pair have also collaborated on several seasons of the show Workout.

Even though it has been a success with the audience, A Good Outcome it has this name because it is the premise of the novel is that of “the the greatest success in life is to be successful in life”. The novel talks about the importance of living,” and “conveys a message of faith and hope,” according to the Globe, Uk in a press release.

It was released in Brazil on the 29th of July, 2019 at the latest, and he was up in the air until the 24th of January, in the year 2020. The story is set in Bonsucesso, a suburb of Rio de Janeiro, where they Alberto (Antonio Fagundes) relearns to live with as they discover that you have only six months to live. In spite of being a man is bossy, has a deep passion for literature, and you will have to learn how to enjoy the small pleasures of life.

Grazi Massafera is the Posteda simple woman, but determined that, due to a change in the exams, do you think that she has only six months left to live. However, it turns out, the truth, and to form a friendship with Albert helping you with.

David is a Junior, and Rômulo Estrela Ramon and Marco the two love interests of the designer Paloma you are going to fight for her love.

To talk directly with all the stakeholders in the area of A Good Outcome it will be broadcast on channel in the world, but it’s only for the first ten minutes. To keep up with the presentation of the novel to the end, they have to go to the Facebook of the Globe to the Uk. This direct is going to be carried out by The Family, the Gshow.