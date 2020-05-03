The avengers: Age of Ultron | It’s good and worth Watching? Check out the Trailer, Synopsis, and more

Are you wanting to know everything about the movie The avengers: Age of Ultron available on Netflix? So, you’ve come to the right place! Here you will find the trailer, the cast, the plot, and all of the technical data sheet of the film to find out more about this great production of the world of entertainment.

The avengers: Age of Ultron it is a film of Action, Adventure, Fantasy, sci-fi 2h21min of the length in the direction of the Joss Whedon and the stars Robert Downey Jr. Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth, James Spader, And Samuel L. Jackson, Mark Ruffalo’s Hairstyles, Don Cheadle, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Chris Evans. Below you can check out all the information about this production.

It’s good and worth watching?

The second film in the quadriologia of the greatest group of heroes ever assembled in movie theaters cause that’s a mix of emotions for us fans of the series. The film brings all of that, we look forward to Marvel movies like in the mood, fast-paced action, great effects, and the characters memorable. The group also was the setting for the confrontation to come, but some of the components that have gained the most layers of their personalities, they were better embedded within the universe film was created for the film series. Perhaps the only bad point is the bad guy. The phalanx is very good, and has the motives are interesting, but it is poorly designed and taken advantage of. Unfortunately, they threw away a character that could have had a pattern of extended leave, the movie made it even more special.

Technical Data

Name: The avengers: Age of Ultron .

. Date of issue: 23/04/2015 .

.

Synopsis: When Tony Stark tries to restart a program for the maintenance of peace, and the things that go wrong and all the super-heroes, the most powerful of the Earth, including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawk used to have to pass a test to go to help save the planet. With the introduction of the villain, Ultron, in the team of the Avengers has the task of counteracting their evil plans.

Director: Joss Whedon

The cast: Robert Downey Jr. Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner , Chris Hemsworth, James Spader, And Samuel L. Jackson , Mark Ruffalo’s Hairstyles, Don Cheadle, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany , Chris Evans . Length: 2h21min A Note To Imdb: 7.3 / 10 the 710154 users.





The Trailer

watch on Netflix

So, what do you think of the movie The avengers: Age of Ultron? Let us know in the comments!

Read more Movies and tv shows the Netflix.

