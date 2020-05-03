The director says that Hailee Steinfeld could return in the sequel

In an interview with ComicBook, Travis Knight they did not have the possibility of Hailee Steinfeld to return as Charlie, in the wake of the “Note that the“. The director, however, did not give further details, since they have not yet decided whether it will make a new movie.

“I’m sure that’s a great creative mind would find a way to put them side-by-side once again, though, the idea of the first movie, even with the expansion of the mythology of the Transformers, is that it is more limited, and focused on the relationship between a Leader and a Character. It stands alone, in a resolution of its own.”

He said.

“As much as I’ve loved seeing them all together is a crucial part of the story, it was the last night. Each and every one had to follow in their own lives and their own goals.”

It is worth noting that the sequel has already been made, and it will be focused on the partnership between Bumblebee and Optimus Prime. The main inspirations are the films in the buddy cop-like Lethal Weapon and 48 Hours.

Note that it has raised$ 459 million worldwide, and was hailed by critics and the public.