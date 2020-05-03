The five adaptations of literary works of the highest grossing in movie theaters

After being successful in the bookshops, many of the literary works, they end up winning the adaptations to the movie theaters, and every year new titles are released. The adaptation will attract a large audience to the movie theaters to watch the end of the books, this time on the big screen.

This is the list of five motion picture films inspired by literary works, the most famous is not going to bring a lot of surprises, to be honest. Except for the ones who have been living in a cave with no wi-fi or have been born within the last 2 years, and you may certainly know about these great successes of the film.

1. Harry Potter and the Deathly hallows Pt2 (2011) – US$1.341.7 billion

At the conclusion of the saga, and the witch most famous in the world, and that it followed that a whole generation has led, of course, there are millions of people in the theatre. More than a decade, arrebanhando the fans would have a different outcome. Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint), and Hermione (Emma Watson) are on the final day to defeat once and for all, that Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes).

All in all, the 8 movies based on the heptalogia author: J. K Rowling, the last book has been split into two parts) has raised more than 7bilhões and us $ 700 million at the box office, and all of his films starring one of the 100 most profitable businesses in the world. This may have been one of the main reasons why she became a writer and went on to the pre-sequence of the saga, and it will be 5 chapters in and so far have released ‘the Amazing Animals and Where they Live,’ and ‘The Crime of Grindewald’. The third film is already in pre-production, and it has already been announced that the story will happen in brazil!

2. Beauty and the Beast (2017) – US$1.263.5 billion

Maybe it’s the original version of the story of the Lady Villenueve, published in the EIGHTEENTH century, is not appealing to many viewers, and this re-creation in a live-action movie of the animated fairy-tale re-written by Disney in 1991. Maybe one day we figure out the answer, in the case of any producer to risk harm to the beautiful story of the love between a prince transformed into a Beast, and a damsel in front of her of time, which you value much more the books than the dresses of the prom – even though it’s one of the most iconic of fairy tales, as we know it.

It starred Emma Watson, who seems to have a kind of a favourite character – such a Beautiful, and Dan Stevens as the prince, cursed by her own vanity, and the film won the audience with the nostalgia brought on by his release is almost identical to the animation from the 90’s, and with a trila sonora, which took over the radio, etc. apps, and of marriages around the world with the release of the Ariana Grande and John Legend.

3. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) – US$1.119.1 billion

The longest and most expensive episode of the trilogy of the adaptation of the ambitious and successful of director Peter Jackson’s work of the same title by J. R. R. Tolkien, ‘the Lord of the Rings: the Return of the King’ reports to the end of the War against the dreaded Sauron, a force of pure evil that had the ambition to dominate the Middle Ground.

Success not only at box office – the school has raised more than $ 2 billion and 200 million dollars, the film went on to win 11 of the categories from the Oscars (including Best picture and Best director) and is to this day one of the best receptions of the critique of the movie is a great adaptation. So much so, that in a decade or so ahead, to the director, and the studio later returned to Middle-Earth with a new trilogy, with the hobbits, dwarves, and elves, and if no posts found, however, ‘The Hobbit: An Adventure of the Unexpected’, in spite of the great box-office, it did not receive the same positive feedback from the audience and critics.

4. 007-Operation Skyfall – (2012) – US$1.108.6 billion

The 23rd movie in one of the largest and most long – and profitable – in the movie came as a surprise even to its creators. After more than 3 decades, and to reflect on the various adventures of the british agent James Bond in this paper is played by Daniel Craig ‘007-Operation Skyfall’ brings to us the origins and early life of this character is so much fun, but still a bit mysterious.

Based on the short stories by Ian Fleming, there are a lot of the narrative of the agent already in excess of the page where it was created, and it will go beyond the film. “Skyfall” was a tremendous success with the Soundtrack to the voice of the singer, Adelle who has won 2 Oscars and several other awards.

5. Alladin (by 2019) – the US$1.050.7 billion

Those who did not grow up listening to the stories of the Thousand and One Nights, dreaming about flying carpets, lamps, magic, and genies are able to grant all our wishes? If we are going to take the live action version of Disney’s ‘Alladin’, and the fascination of the narrative, translated from the Arabic by the French of Antoine Galland did not have to do in the life of an adult. The play tells of how a boy from the street, if it pretends to be for the prince to win the heart of the heir to the throne, She, with the help of a genius to the blue in this version is the one played by Will Smith.

A reception is warm to the critics, the film has won the audience with their upbeat songs and vibrant colors of the indian style – it’s no coincidence that one of the producers) is one of the largest for a Bollywood movie, which brought all the magic of cinema in the east to further enhance this version. Even if you liked the movie, Disney has already given to understand that the productions are similar to can be a new platform of streaming in the near future, which only a genius could figure that out.