The Kids’ Choice Awards in the Year 2020: for a list of prize winners, have Millie Bobby Brown, Dove Cameron, Stranger Things, Was Eilish…

On the night of this last Saturday (03), took place the award ceremony of the The Kids’ Choice Awards In The Year 2020this time it’s a little bit different, on account of the quarantine. The award was presented to Victoria Justice, she was also the one who has revealed the winners as well.
Let’s talk about the winners of the competition: “Ii: Ultimatum” has won the category of Favorite Movie, Dove Cameron, has won in the category of Favorite Actress for the Descendants of the 3. Tom Holland was given the award for Super-Hero Favorite, with “Spider-Man”, “Darkness 2” was given the award for Favorite Animation, Games won as The Favorite for the role of the Nala from The Lion King.
Stranger Things has won in the category for Favorite Family TV Show, Millie Bobby Brown, was given the award for Star of the Favorite TV to play a Game of Stranger Things. The BTS was given the award for Musical Group, Favorite, Shawn Mendes, he won Male Artist Favorite.
All of the winners:
Music
Favorite female artist: Ariana Grande
Favorite male artist: Shawn Mendes
Favorite music group: BTS
Favorite song: Was Eilish, The “Bad Guy”
Favorite music collaboration: Shawn Mendes, & Camila Cabello, “Miss”
Favorite breakout new artist: Released In X,
Added a global music star: Taylor Swift (North America)
Movies
Favorite movie: Avengers: Endgame
Favorite movie actress: Check This Out, Big Bad, The Descendants of 3)
Favorite movie actor: Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs, & Shaw,; Mr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: The Next Level)
Favorite superhero: Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home; Spider-Man Avengers: Endgame)
Favorite animated movie: Frozen 2
Favorite female voice from an animated movie: Beyonce (Nala, The Lion King)
Favorite male voice from an animated movie: Josh Gad (Olaf), Frozen 2)
Tv
Favorite kids TV show Henry Danger
Favorite family TV show: Stranger Things
Favorite reality tv show: America’s Got Talent
Favorite TV host: Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’-s-Game-of-Games)
Favorite animated series: SpongeBob SquarePants
Favorite female TV star: Millie Bobby Brown (Game Stranger Things)
Favorite male TV star: Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger Henry Danger)
The other categories
Favorite non-social star: By David Dobrik
Favorite female social star: Annie LeBlanc
Mini gamer: SSSniperWolf
Favorite video game: Minecraft
Favorite social, music, in the star: JoJo Siwa
Favorite female sports star: Alex Morgan
Favorite male sports star: LeBron James
