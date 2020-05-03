The Kids’ Choice Awards in the Year 2020: for a list of prize winners, have Millie Bobby Brown, Dove Cameron, Stranger Things, Was Eilish…

On the night of this last Saturday (03), took place the award ceremony of the The Kids’ Choice Awards In The Year 2020this time it’s a little bit different, on account of the quarantine. The award was presented to Victoria Justice, she was also the one who has revealed the winners as well.

Let’s talk about the winners of the competition: “Ii: Ultimatum” has won the category of Favorite Movie, Dove Cameron, has won in the category of Favorite Actress for the Descendants of the 3. Tom Holland was given the award for Super-Hero Favorite, with “Spider-Man”, “Darkness 2” was given the award for Favorite Animation, Games won as The Favorite for the role of the Nala from The Lion King.

Stranger Things has won in the category for Favorite Family TV Show, Millie Bobby Brown, was given the award for Star of the Favorite TV to play a Game of Stranger Things. The BTS was given the award for Musical Group, Favorite, Shawn Mendes, he won Male Artist Favorite.

All of the winners:

Music

Favorite female artist: Ariana Grande

Favorite male artist: Shawn Mendes

Favorite music group: BTS

Favorite song: Was Eilish, The “Bad Guy”

Favorite music collaboration: Shawn Mendes, & Camila Cabello, “Miss”

Favorite breakout new artist: Released In X,

Added a global music star: Taylor Swift (North America)

Movies

Favorite movie: Avengers: Endgame

Favorite movie actress: Check This Out, Big Bad, The Descendants of 3)

Favorite movie actor: Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs, & Shaw,; Mr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: The Next Level)

Favorite superhero: Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home; Spider-Man Avengers: Endgame)

Favorite animated movie: Frozen 2

Favorite female voice from an animated movie: Beyonce (Nala, The Lion King)

Favorite male voice from an animated movie: Josh Gad (Olaf), Frozen 2)

Tv

Favorite kids TV show Henry Danger

Favorite family TV show: Stranger Things

Favorite reality tv show: America’s Got Talent

Favorite TV host: Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’-s-Game-of-Games)

Favorite animated series: SpongeBob SquarePants

Favorite female TV star: Millie Bobby Brown (Game Stranger Things)

Favorite male TV star: Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger Henry Danger) The other categories Favorite non-social star: By David Dobrik

Favorite female social star: Annie LeBlanc

Mini gamer: SSSniperWolf

Favorite video game: Minecraft

Favorite social, music, in the star: JoJo Siwa

Favorite female sports star: Alex Morgan

Favorite male sports star: LeBron James