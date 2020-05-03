The Kids ‘ Choice Awards: See the winners of music awards, performed at virtually

Planned initially to take place in march, at the award ceremony Kids ‘ Choice Awards in the year 2020 has been postponed because of the crisis and the pandemic of the new coronavirus, but in the end it came to pass, while in the evening on Saturday (02).

Submitted by, Victoria, Justice, at the award ceremony for the TV channel Nickelodeon and it came to pass, by means of live on the internet, and with the participation of the big names in today’s music, as it Was Eilish, Shawn Mendes, and Camila Cabello.

All three of the artists mentioned above will also show up in the list of the winners, and next to the BTS, Lil,, In X, and Ariana Grande.

See the full list of award winners in the categories of music for the Kids ‘ Choice Awards in the year 2020:

Collaboration on a Musical-Favorite – Miss (Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello)

Male Artist Favorite – Shawn Mendes

Breakthrough Artist Favorite Lil ‘ On The X
Music – The Bad Guy Was Eilish)

Favorite group – BTS

In An Interview With A Favorite – Ariana Grande

Star in a Musical from the Internet’s Favorite – Jojo Siwa
Star-Music-Global-Favorite – Taylor-Swift –



