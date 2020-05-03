The mayor of Manaus, asks for the help of the Greta Thunberg to fight Covid-19 – 03/05/2020 – of Balance and Health

The mayor of Manaus, Arthur Virgilio (PSDB), who had recorded a video in which he asks the help of the environmental activist Greta Thunberg-fight against the impact of a pandemic of a new coronavirus in the House.

In the video, Given it asks that, in this instance, the area with their influence, to contribute, to try and raise funds to help Manaus in fighting the coronavirus.

Manaus was the first city in the country to see the systems in colapsarem of the disease. It is also the only one so far to bury the dead in mass graves, collective, after their deaths, they have grown to 179,5% in the month of April compared to the same period of the previous year.

In spite of this, the governor of the state of Amazonas, Wilson, Lima. (PSC) announced on Thursday (30), and a plan for the re-opening stages of a trade is not essential in the course of two weeks.

In the video, posted on social networks, Virgil was presented to the advocate and said that it was necessary “to save the lives of the protectors of the forest.”

“We need to save the lives of the protectors of the forest against the Covid. We are in the face of disaster. On the brink of barbarism. And I know the influence that you have. I do know that it only takes into consideration the feelings of the people,” he said of the mayor’s office.

He went on to say that the people are going through so much pain, and they, therefore, moved in the words of the activist. “Help save the Amazon! We need to save the Amazon and rain forest,” he said.

The state had, up until this week (2), 6.062 confirmed cases of the Covid-19, with the 501 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

On the last day of the 22, in this instance, as Swedish has said that the country will have the opportunity to choose a new path after the end of the measures of social isolation are imposed in order to contain the advance of the new coronavirus and the hiv pandemic highlights the need to think about the long-term.

“Whether we like it or not, the world has moved on. It looks completely different than it was a few months ago, and you probably won’t be the same again. We will have the chance to choose a new way forward,” said Greta, during a video conference as part of the online event, which marked the Earth Day.

It is a single virus that has the power to destroy the economy in weeks, “so, you’re not thinking about the long-term, and we are not taking into account these risks.”

In this instance, he stressed that the climate crisis is not slowing down and that the recent decrease in the pollution associated with the restrictive measures imposed because of the hiv pandemic, there is reason for optimism. The reduction in air is registered in some countries was 60% lower than in the same period of the previous year.

Described as a young teenager, shy, Greta, 17, has become one of the leading voices in the fight against climate change. In 2018, she has touched people from all around the world ever since it started to do the protest alone in front of the Swedish Parliament.