The one thing they have in common with Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, and Margot Robbie? Producers

The latest film from Jay Roach brings to life the scandal is being driven by the sexual harassment that, by 2016, to tell the truth the black about Roger Ailes, then the chief executive officer and chairman of the Fox News channel. Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman to interpret Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson are two of the women were in the history of journalism, the Fox News channel, and who have suffered that kind of harassment on the part of Ailes (paper delivered at the by John Lithgow). Margot Robbie plays a character in a fictional, Kayla Popsisil, which, in turn, will eventually be seen in the same situation as you and Kelly Carlson. The Loudest Voice in the Room, as if he was referring to Gabriel Sherman, a new biography about the same as it was, after all, is a man-handler, which for decades has plagued with those and other women-with the repeated attempts of harassment. Among other allegations, it is said that he helped Donald Trump’s reach out to the president of the USA, while supposedly engaged in a “propaganda campaign” that took place during this period of time that the channel to the news. Ailes ended up dying in the spring of 2017 at the earliest, looking at his own ruin, at the end of his life, having been accused by two dozen women.

Two years later, the movement #MeToo, Bombshell – The story contributes to the reinforcement of the freedom of expression, and to increase the volume of the voices of women in a male domain, they did not hesitate to speak out. In addition to being included in the list of Time magazine as one of the 32 movies that are more anticipated this winter, it is pointed out by film critics as one of the possible candidates for the “race” in the second half. First of all, the film has already been honored with the award, Stanley Kramer, awarded by the association of Producers Guild of America (PGA), and will be given on the appropriate occasion, on the 18th of January. Established in 2002 in honor of the filmmaker Stanley Kramer, and recognize a production, producer or other individuals whose achievement or contribution illuminates and raises public awareness of important social issues. Premiere on the 23rd of January.

Female cast members

Glowing in the conduct of Lady-Bird (2017), the film that earned her five nominations for the Oscar (one of them is for the provision of the good Saoirse Ronan), Greta Gerwig brings together a set of easy to Mulherzinhasan adaptation of the book by Louisa May Alcott. Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Laura Dern, Florence Pugh, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, and Louis Garrel tells the story. The debut of the 30th of January.

Not to be missed

In 2004, a series of The L Word (2004-2009) marked the beginning of a generation to tell the story of a group of lesbian women – Bette (Jennifer Beals) and Alice (Leisha Hailey) and Shane (Katherine Moennig) – bringing this story to the theme of LGBT people to the incredible world of the series. A decade after the conclusion of the new The L Word: The Generation Of Q it keeps the trio from the original, and reveals a new character, but the plot and the style to remain authentic. Between December 8th and January 26th on Showtime.