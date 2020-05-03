The queue is only for the Covid-19’s on the table, 03/05/2020 – Elio Gaspari

The doctor-sanitary Gonzalo Vecina Neto, has defended the setting up of a single line, to the care of patients and the Covid-19 and under in public and private hospitals. In his own words: “it Hurts, but you have what it takes. Because the brazilian poor are going to die, and men the rich will be saved. Does not work on this one.”

The former head of the office of Surveillance and ex-superintendent of the hospital Sírio Libanês, Vecina, has the authority to say what he said. A single line is not an idea of it. It was proposed at the beginning of April, by a study group of the university of São Paulo and the state of the River.

On Wednesday (the 29th), the chairman of the National Board of Health), Fernando Zasso Pigatto, sent out to minister Nelson, Teich, and to the secretaries of state for Health’s Recommendation of 26, to take over the coordination of the allocation of resources and assistance exist, including the hospital beds in the property of individuals, and requiring their use when necessary, and to regulate access according to the priorities of health in each and every case.”

Why, you ask? Because the private network has a 15.898-bed in intensive care, with a downtime of 50%, and that the public has 14.876, and you’re one step away from collapse.

The former-minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta (ex-director of the health services integration) we touched on the subject. His successor, Nelson, Teich, whose nomination to the folder that has been cabalada by the officers of the baronetcy), do you? Upon the recommendation of the board, four of them in the private medicine left in the silent, condemning the idea, and presented four alternative proposals. One of them is the screening of the population, it is funny and it is delaying it (the construction of field hospitals, and the publication of tenders for the procurement of hospital beds and services. The fourth has to be a good idea to re-bed the public. It could have been delivered in march.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, the most wanted medicine, a private, remained in the virótico silence. They lived in the enchanted world of the health of the brand, with local doctors, world-renowned, as if they were a football team, vietnam hospital hotelarias starry, and serving clients in the health care billionaire. He came to the Covid-19, and found himself in a country of 40 million, of the invisible, and 12 million people.

If the virus had been confronted with the power of New Zealand, and the silence would have been effective. As this was not agreed to in Brazil, with more than 90 thousand infected and more than 6,000 people dead.

The National Agency for Health, has provided health care access to the resources of the fund, they agreed to meet no later than July customers with outstanding debts. Don’t even think of. 780 plans, only 9 have joined.

The silence virótico caused them to cough, as recommended by the National Board of Health. The queue at the same time, a medicine with toxic side effects. If that is the bureaucracy to be in charge of organizing it risk it will only be completed in 2021. Moreover, it is questionable whether a person who paid a high price for access to a hospital, you should be looking for people who have not paid. On the other side of this discussion, it is the sentence of Vecina: “the Brazilian poor are going to die, and the brazilians and the rich will continue. The numbers in the epidemic, shows that the baronetcy needs to get out of the ring.

The Covid-19 and has played for the brazilian health system in the trap of that ship, whose name shall not be spoken (with Leonardo DiCaprio starring in the film). The liner was a 2,200 passengers and their lifeboats are only able to receive 1,200 people. 34% of the men in first class were saved.

In the third grade, only 12 per cent.

