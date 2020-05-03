The Trailer for the new series brings you Cameron-Boyce-in the last role before his death – 03/05/2020

The final appearance of the actor, Cameron Boyce is in production to be revealed in the trailer for the new show, “Paradise City”. The actor, who has died at the age of 20 years old in July of last year, he played Simon Ostergaard, a musician who becomes involved with the dark side of the world.

In addition to the Movie, the series will bring in names such as Bella Throne, Drea De Matteo, and Mark Boone, Olivia Culpo, and She Improved. The surface of Paradiste the City” also paid tribute to the actor on Instagram.

“Cameron Boyce is one of the stars of ‘Paradise City’. The series was filmed in the months before his tragic departure. He was great as a young musician. Cameron and I had a talent, amazing. All of the scenes with which he was complete in his first full season, and we doaremos a portion of the proceeds of the series for the Foundation, Cameron Boyce,” said the statement.

Boyce died after an attack of epilepsy. The foundation was created by his parents ‘ support of projects for the young actor, in other words, as an end to the violence with firearms.

The new show, “Paradise City’, is made up of eight episodes, and it still doesn’t have a date for the premiere in the united states.