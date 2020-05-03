Travis Scott releases single, ‘The Scott’ in the event of a special in-game ‘Fortnite’ – Diário do Grande ABC

Luis Felipe Soares
02/05/2020 | 23:54
The rapper’s Travis Scott took to the quarantine, the basis for combating the proliferation of Covid-19 in order to prepare his latest work. This is the song of The Scott’s, a collaboration with the rapper Kid Cudi.
He has carried out the launch during a special show was held during the game, Fortnite. According to a survey by the software developer, Epic Games, the servers of the battle royale there were 27.7 million unique players during the performance of a virtual one, with a peak of 12 million concurrent users.
The Scott’s are now available on the streaming service, and has a clip on the official website of the rapper on YouTube www.youtube.com/TravisScott).
Or, to access all of the content on an unlimited basis:
FB.Event.subscribe('auth.authResponseChange', function (response) {
if (response.status === 'connected') {
document.getElementById("message").innerHTML += "
Connected to Facebook";
//SUCCESS
}
else if (response.status === 'not_authorized') {
document.getElementById("message").innerHTML += "
Failed to Connect";
//FAILED
}
else {
document.getElementById("message").innerHTML += "
Logged Out";
//UNKNOWN ERROR
}
});
};
function LoginFB() {
FB.login(function (response) {
if (response.authResponse) {
getUserInfo();
}
else {
localStorage.removeItem('emailNoticiaExclusiva');
}
}, { scope: 'email, user_about_me, user_birthday, user_hometown' });
}
function getUserInfo() {
FB.api('/me?fields=name,email,gender,birthday,link', function (response) {
localStorage.emailNoticiaExclusiva = response.email;
localStorage.nomeNoticiaExclusiva = response.name;
localStorage.idNoticiaExclusiva = response.id;
}, { scope: 'email, user_about_me, user_birthday, user_hometown' });
}
function Logout() {
FB.logout(function () { document.location.reload(); });
}
// Load the SDK asynchronously
(function (d) {
var js, id = 'facebook-jssdk', ref = d.getElementsByTagName('script')[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) {
return;
}
js = d.createElement('script');
js.id = id; js.async = true;
js.src = "http://connect.facebook.net/pt_BR/all.js";
ref.parentNode.insertBefore(js, ref);
}(document));