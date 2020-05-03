With Taylor Swift, and Madonna, below is a list of the artists with the most entries in the top 10 of the billboard Hot 100
On the Billboard Hot 100 and continues to be the benchmark for success in the United States. To achieve a place in the top 10 in the stop, it is always a great achievement, given that there are two different singers. With this in mind, we have separated out a list of the artists with the most entries in the top 10 of the shutdown.
Being led by the Madonnathe singer builds up the 57 entries in the parade, including 38 of the top-10. Soon after, it appears Drake in the second place with 209 entries, and 37 are in the top 10, the artist finds himself at no. 2 on the billboard Hot 100 with the song “Toosie Slide.
Check it out:
- Madonna With 38 entries, the last song to reach the top10 in the stop, it was the track “Give Me All Your Luvin’, in partnership with the Nick Minaj and M. I. Alaunched in may, 2012.
- Drake With 37 entries, and the last one with the song “Tossie Slide.
- The Beatles With 34 entries for the final track in the top 10 for “Free as A Bird” in 1996.
- Rihanna With 31 entries, the last as part of the “Wild Thoughts” in the fall of 2017.
- Michael Jackson – With more than 30 entries, the last appearance was with the song “Dont”t Matter To Me,” the Drakelaunched in the year 2018.
- Mariah Carey With 28 entries, the last one being in 2019, with “All I Want For Christmas Is You”.
- Stevie Wonder With 28 entries, with his last appearance was in 1986 with the song “Go Home”.
- Elton John With 27 entries, the last of which was in 1997 with the song Candle In The Wind 1997/Something About The Way You Look Tonight”.
- Janet Jackson With 27 entries, the last of which was in 2001 with the song “Someone To Call My lover”.
- Elvis Presley With 25 entries, the last of which was in 1972 with the song “Burning Love”.
- Taylor Swift With 25 entries, and the last in 2019, with the label “Lover”.
- Lil Wayne With 24 entries, the last of which was in the year 2018, with the song “Mona Lisa”.