UHEP 2×34 – Surrealism.

We will have public shows of wrestling. Amazing. The state of Florida will allow 25% of the seating at sporting events. This means that both WWE as AEW will be able to have fans live. It is a decision highly controversial. Of course, we will discuss. In addition, we will discuss what has happened in all the weekly shows (RAW, SmackDown, NXT and AEW), we will talk about the situation of the Apollo Crews and discuss, with Jonathan Romero (@jonaromero98), on Velveteen Dream and his alleged case of sending sexual photos to a minor, who is going to replace Crews on RAW and on if Io Shirai can end the reign of Charlotte Flair.

Intro – 0:00:00

Florida will allow sporting events to have public – 0:01:24

Sound of the week (Apollo Crews) – 0:06:22

News – 0:16:19

RAW – 0:24:16

NXT – 0:53:33

AEW – 1:21:54

SmackDown – 1:44:10

Preview of next week with Jonathan Romero – 2:06:51

A farewell to Curtis Axel – 2:49:04

