“A Love Story” – Camila Cabello (2019)

At the beginning of December last year, the singer Camila Cabello has released their second full-length album entitled “a love story”.

Consisting of 14 tracks, and it shows a mature artist in the pop, making it stand out even more in the music scene.

It starts off with the powerful “Shameless”. Music has the ability to hook you from the very beginning, when you are walking the beat in the background, and right after the first chorus it speeds up a lot, getting a good cover. It is worth noting that in the chorus, even with a touch of electronics in the background, and the voice of the singer, it appears quite a lot and his range is amazing. An excellent choice to open the disc.

Slowing the pace a little, the “Living Proof”. Here is the voice of the artist is already is a little bit more “shy”, and without such a power, and dealt with in a way far more acute than in the previous track. The most interesting part of the track just before the final chorus, in which she will take a break in the beat to come back stronger, but other than that, there is no great change in pace.

Showing off more of your style of Latin, “Should”ve Said It” it’s a great song on the album. With a light guitar in the background, she is able to show the dancing, the sensual and the beats are lighter on the same strip.

The first collaboration of the album is “My Oh Mywith the collaboration of the rapper’s DaBaby. However, his participation in the event is very short, leaving a bit to be desired, as it is a mix of different genres is always interesting. So it’s a little bit of the feeling that this could be the most well-worked out.

The big single from the album, without a doubt, it is “Miss”. The song, which is a partnership of the Former, Therefore, is an extremely catchy, danceable, and the lyrics and in the vocals, with the sex of the two. And, counting the extra punctuation, he or she still has both of them singing in Spanish, which is a nice advantage and they turned out great.

Also a hit, with strong influences from Latin “Liar” this is the one that comes in the aftermath. The music is very good, with a chorus in a very engaging and lively. The variation in the vocal’s Camila Cabello this is an interesting accent too, she is going to in moments of acute, almost in a whisper, to the most potent, in the short interval of time. It’s another big hit from the album.

In the “The Bad Kind of Butterflies”the pace slows a bit, and the song is more of a stop. Even in the chorus, when the singer was abusing the use of the treble voice, the tapping does not speed up as much. In this song she speaks about loving a person, but you want another one, and the difficulty of dealing with this issue.

“Easy” it’s a song that holds the most of who you are listening to, with a chorus that is repeated a lot and it hardly comes out of the head. In it, she keeps her voice to a softer tone, with no major changes. The letter is an interesting one, to say that she didn’t know that it would be hard to love, with a lot of problems, but it’s the person that she is, makes life a whole lot easier.

The following appears in the “Feel It Twice. This is a song with a sound that is more soulful, so much the beat and the vocals. The lyrics are emotional too, bringing trouble to go through and make the other one suffer.

“Dream of You” you have a letter that is romantic, and in that The Cabello singing about a “singer ” shy”, in which she provided him, and which you can only do it from then on. In the end, there is still a call, asking him to say what he thinks on it as well. In terms of music, it is a good one, goes well with the speed, while the drum beats at certain times.

One of the best on the album “Cry For Me”. It has a dynamic that is great and grows as the song goes on, so much so that at the end of the guitar in the background, stands out well, showing that the instrument used, it is very strong. Their chorus is also very powerful and engaging, it’s no coincidence that it was chosen as one of the singles.

From among various qualities of Camila Cabello, it is, without a doubt, a highlight. In “This Love” it can prove very good. With a touch of acoustic guitar in the background, the artist is able to show his or her power and vocal intensity. In addition to this, talking about a relationship, that’s okay, she can’t pass up all the excitement that is being sung. It’s a excellent music.

“Used To This” it starts on the same line as the previous one, almost no beat, and it has plenty of space for the voice of the singer. Already, a letter is more romantic, about getting used to the presence of the other person, highlighting the various good points of the relationship. It differs in tone from the last, when, in the end, it speeds up and the material gets harder, filling a lot of space.

Closing out the disc, it comes with the “The First Man”, it also has a touch of sentimental. This is, however, in spite of dealing with a new relationship, he spoke of his relationship with the father, and of the first man who loved me.

“Romance” is an album of interesting and well broken down. In the beginning, we are stronger in pop, even, where some of the more restless, and dancing with others a little bit slower, and the style of the Latin. In the end, we have a sequence of tracks that are slower, in which the singer is able to pass through your vocal quality, and there is an appeal to feeling greater. In addition to the rise in the level of quality with respect to the first full-length studio album, which is also great, She focuses on the biggest names in pop with this album.

